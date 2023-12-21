Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas were engaged in a hilarious on-court interview following their doubles match at the World Tennis League (WTL) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Badosa and Tsitsipas have been dating since May 2023. The tennis couple has been vocal about their relationship and their affection towards each other. While the former was largely out of action in 2023 due to a nagging back injury, she was frequently spotted supporting Tsitsipas from the sidelines during his matches this season.

The couple was also set to share the court during the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon but had to drop out after Badosa withdrew from the tournament midway through her second-round match in singles.

On Thursday, December 21, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas finally debuted their on-court partnership at the WTL exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. The couple, representing Team Kites alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov, faced off against Team Eagles’ Daniil Medvedev and Sofia Kenin. The one-set shootout saw Badosa and Tsitsipas edge out the Russian-American pair 6-4.

Following the win, the former World No. 2 hilariously revealed the ultimatum she had issued if the match were to go their opponents’ way.

“I mean, I think this was the test. Like, either we get divorced or this goes better and better. So that was the test today,” Paula Badosa joked during the on-court interview.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was, however, caught off guard when the 26-year-old mentioned a ‘divorce’ rather than a ‘break-up.’

“You mean break up?” he asked.

“Yeah. Divorce, no. Break up. Sorry,” the Spaniard clarified.

Tsitsipas then wondered if his girlfriend was hinting at the next step in their relationship.

“I was trying to wait for a moment. I was thinking, since when I was married or something,” he said as Badosa laughed. “But apparently there are some hints in there.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Paula Badosa his "favorite female tennis player" after their WTL match

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Aside from the banter, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa also exchanged words of appreciation for each other following their win.

Tsitsipas said that he had been following Badosa’s tennis journey for the past few years and it was his pleasure to share the court with her. The two-time Grand Slam finalist also called Badosa his ‘favorite female tennis player.’

“It went amazing. It went amazing. I mean, it’s a pure pleasure to be sharing with not just Paula but someone that, you know, I’ve been following for a few years. I mean, my favorite female tennis player,” Tsitsipas said in the on-court interview, drawing giggles from his girlfriend.

Paula Badosa then expressed her happiness about sharing the court with Stefanos Tsitsipas, stating that the World No. 6 inspires her to be a better player and person every day.

“No as I said, also before, but now, I mean, I’ve been with him, by his side. He inspires me every day. He makes me become better as a player, as a person. So being able for the first time to share the court, it’s really, really nice for me. It’s an amazing experience. And we also had fun. So, yeah. It went well,” she said.

Following their fixture against Team Eagles, Team Kites will face Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina-led Team Falcons on December 22.