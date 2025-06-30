"Elena Rybakina is an adult... It's hurt her" - Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou makes position clear on Kazakh's banned ex-coach Stefano Vukov

Elena Rybakina’s relationship with her coach, Stefano Vukov has been under scrutiny for a while now, with many accusing the latter of abusive behaviour. Most recently, Naomi Osaka’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou made his opinion clear about the situation.

Rybakina first teamed up with Vukov in 2019. The pairing earned their fair share of success, with Vukov leading the Kazakh to the 2022 Wimbledon title. However, a year later, at the Australian Open, the duo's relationship came under scrutiny as Vukov was reportedly seen making harsh comments to the tennis star during her matches.

Recently, Patrick Mouratoglou, who currently coaches Naomi Osaka, shared his thoughts on the situation. In an interview with The Times, Mouratoglou stated that it was up to Elena Rybakina to make her own choices in regards to her team, saying,

"Going to Rybakina, which is a different subject, there is a justice in this country that says what is right and wrong. I don't think any [other] entity should be entitled to judge people. My second point is she is an adult. Her career is short. If she chooses one coach that makes her successful and doesn't see any problem to be talked to in a way, she should be allowed to decide for herself, because who's going to pay the consequences of her career not being the same? It's hurt her. She doesn't have the same results by far."

After Elena Rybakina and Vukov’ partnership drew criticism in 2023, the pair eventually went their own ways in 2024, right before the US Open. However, Vukov rejoined the Grand Slam winner’s team in 2025. In February earlier this year, the WTA announced that it had banned Vukov for 12 months following the conclusion of a code of conduct investigation. The 38-year-old has since appealed the decision, and Rybakina continues to work with him between tournaments.

Elena Rybakina set to face Elina Avanesyan in Wimbledon opening round

Rybakina practices at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On the tennis end of things, Elena Rybakina is set to begin her campaign in Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 1. The Kazakh will be taking on Armenia’s Elina Avanesyan for her first round match in England. The duo have faced each other once before. In 2022, they battled in Rome, with Rybakina clinching a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 on the clay.

Rybakina’s best performance this year came at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in June, where she clinched her first title finish in 13 months. As the Kazakh gears up for Wimbledon, fans will be curious to see how far she can go.

