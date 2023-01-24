The reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina moved onto the semi-finals of the 2023 Australian Open after defeating Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday (January 24).

Rybakina took one hour and 19 minutes to triumph over Ostapenko, playing eleven aces and 24 winners in the quarter-finals. The match included several disruptions like a lengthy rain delay and Ostapenko not agreeing to electronic line calls that did not go her way.

Despite these challenges, Elena Rybakina emerged as the champion. In the post-match interview, Rybakina stated that she was extremely happy to be in the semi-finals.

“I’m super happy to be in the semi-finals for the first time. Of course, I was nervous, especially in the last game. I’m super happy I managed the emotions and I played really well today,” she said.

Despite being the Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina had to start her Australian Open campaign by playing on Court 13. When asked if she was frustrated with playing on the court, she replied that it did not matter to her.

“Not really. As I said before, this time I was focused just to play one match at a time and no matter on which court I'm gonna play,” said Elena. "I was just really focused and I was trying to do my best on the court. It really didn't matter in that situation."

The Kazakh player also answered questions regarding sponsorship deals and how they can help a player in their career.

“I mean, I would say that of course, I could get more support but I think now at this stage of my career, it's kind of not the beginning. But I still think that it's not the peak of my career, and I think that I still have a lot of years in front. I think everything is in the future, and we will just see how it's gonna be.”

Elena Rybakina moves on to her first Australian Open semi-final

Elena Rybakina will play her first Australian Open semi-final on January 26. She will either face World No.3 Jessica Pegula or Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final.

In the post-match press conference interview, the Kazakh player also answered about how she is preparing for the semi-finals.

“I will watch my opponents but at the same time I need to rest and prepare for another tough match and battle,” said Rybakina after winning her quarter-final match. "They are tough opponents for me. We know each other well."

“Was a tough match against Jessica in Guadalajara but there it was also special conditions," Elena Rybakina added. "And against Vika in Indian Wells. Yeah, tough opponents, but like always, I will try to prepare, I will try to watch the matches, analyze, think about this, and for sure I'm gonna give my best on the court.”

