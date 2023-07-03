Elena Rybakina delighted with Wimbledon illustration of herself and men's defending champion Novak Djokovic

Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon women's singles champion, expressed her delight at seeing an illustration of her and Novak Djokovic, the men’s singles champion.

The illustration was part of a series celebrating the centennial of Centre Court, the iconic venue where the two champions lifted their trophies.

The illustration was posted by Wimbledon's official Instagram account on Sunday, July 2, and showed Rybakina and Djokovic on Centre Court.

“Ready to defend 🏆 As is tradition, our reigning singles champions will open the first two days of play on Centre Court 🎾. This illustration is the latest in a series covering #Wimbledon icons, heroes, and champions 🎨,” the caption read.

Rybakina, who stunned the tennis world by winning her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2022, shared the illustration on her own Instagram story and reacted with clapping hands and a heart eyes emoji.

The two champions will return to Wimbledon in July 2023, where they will face tough competition from their rivals.

While Elena Rybakina will have to contend with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and others, Novak Djokovic will have to fend off the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, and Andy Murray.

However, both players have shown that they have what it takes to shine on the grass courts of Wimbledon and make history.

The challenges ahead for Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are among the top contenders for the Wimbledon 2023 titles, but they will face challenging opponents in their opening matches.

Djokovic, the defending men's champion and World No. 2, will take on Argentina's Pedro Cachin, ranked 68th, in the first round on Monday. The Serbian is aiming for his 24th Grand Slam trophy and his eighth Wimbledon crown, which would equal Roger Federer's record.

Djokovic has never lost in the first round at Wimbledon. However, he will be wary of Cachin, who reached the second round of Roland Garros last month. The two have never played each other before.

Rybakina, the defending women's champion and World No. 3, will face American Shelby Rogers, ranked 49th, in the first round on Tuesday. The Kazakh sensation stunned the tennis world last year when she won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, beating Ons Jabeur in the final.

Rybakina will have to overcome a tricky opponent in Rogers, who has beaten her twice in their five previous meetings.

