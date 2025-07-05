"Elena Rybakina is not going to improve with Stefano Vukov behind closed doors" - Fans shocked after Kazakh's early Wimbledon loss

As Elena Rybakina came to the end of her Wimbledon campaign, fans couldn't help but notice how the top-seeded players and former champions came crashing down on grass one after the other, in the first week of Wimbledon. The 26-year-old was defeated by Clara Tauson in straight sets to put an end to her dream run.

However, what enraged fans was the presence of Stefano Vukov in Rybakina's team, on various occasions, leading up to the tournament. Though unofficially, he was spotted alongside the Kazakh on multiple occasions, even after being banned by the WTA due to his abusive behavior towards her earlier this year. Officially, she is being coached by Davide Sanguinetti at the moment.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their side as some believe that Rybakina needs to stop interacting with Vukov and focus on her game more in order to perform well. The tennis star has dropped significantly from the rankings and has not won a Major for the past two and a half years, since winning the 2022 Wimbledon title.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"shes not going to improve by training with vukov behind closed doors or by being coached by his puppet (who i dont have enough respect for to learn his name, even after all these months). so i dont understand people who get angry at her for playing bad and losing," wrote a fan.

"[E]Lena fans I am so sorry about what this woman puts yall through," posted one.

"It’s been 3 years and I still can’t believe Jabeur gave this lady a slam blessed be," posted another.

"Elena Rybakina is WASHED She will never leave the one slam wonder asylum," stated another.

"This marks Rybakina's worst Wimbledon result," another announced.

Elena Rybakina on her loss at Wimbledon 2025

Elena Rybakina after her loss at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina had an unusual take on her loss as she stated that one of the reasons for her third-round exit could be the court she was playing on.

"It was the same for me and for her. That’s for sure difference from Court One or Centre Court. For me it was a bit tough today since the court was a bit softer under than the other courts, and all her drop shots and just slices were working well. It was tough to adjust," Rybakina mentioned during her post-match presser.

Elena Rybakina has struggled to break past the Round of 16 at Grand Slam events since her semifinal loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon 2024, where she fell in three sets: 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

