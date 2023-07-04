Elena Rybakina: "I really like Roger Federer, when I was younger I was always watching him play"

Elena Rybakina has stated that Roger Federer played a role in her making a nervous start to her 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign.

Federer was present in the Royal Box on Center Court on Tuesday, July 4. Joined by his wife Mirka, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and his parents Robert and Lynette, the Swiss maestro watched the first-round match between defending champion Rybakina and Shelby Rogers.

This was the first time Federer has returned to the venue since retiring from the sport last year. Besides receiving a standing ovation from the fans, a video montage of his Wimbledon achievements, from his first title win in 2003 to his last in 2017, was shown on the big screen.

At the post-match press conference, Rybakina admitted that she was a little nervous on the court today and revealed that Federer's presence could be a reason as she was a huge fan of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Of course was nervous a bit, but overall I'm happy that in the end I managed to win three sets. Maybe that [Federer's presence] is why I was nervous because actually I really like Roger. When I was younger, I was always watching him play," she said.

The World No. 3 further stated that playing on the Center Court was also a reason why she was nervous.

"The atmosphere and the attention to be on Centre Court, it's different than the last year, because last year I started on a smaller court. With every match I was playing better and better, feeling better. Here it's different. Straightaway you go to this big court," she said.

"I think for me it's now new chapter and this is something I need to get used and try to maintain my level. Yeah, just to get used to all these things," she added.

Elena Rybakina begins Wimbledon title defense with a come-from-behind win

Elena Rybakina in action at Wimbledon 2023.

Elena Rybakina began her 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign by fighting from a set down to register a win against Shelby Rogers. The defending champion won the contest 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The 24-year-old Kazak player had entered the tournament with some uncertainty around her fitness. She was forced to withdraw from her third-round tie with Sara Sorribes Tormo at the French Open due to a viral illness. More recently, she pulled out of the Eastbourne International last week due to the lingering effects of the illness.

Rybakina made a slow start to the match. She managed to land just 52% of her first serves and won only 27% of the points on her second serve. However, she conceded only five points on her serve in sets two and three to avoid exiting the tournament in the opening round.

With the win, Rybakina extended her win-loss record for the year to 34-8.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes