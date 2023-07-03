Elena Rybakina recently expressed her determination to embrace the challenges of entering the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as the defending champion.

Rybakina claimed her maiden Grand Slam title after securing a comeback win over Ons Jabeur in last year's grasscourt Major final. The World No. 3 is set to begin her title defense against Shelby Rogers on Tuesday, July 4.

At her pre-tournament press conference, Elena Rybakina was asked about her level heading into her opening match at SW19. Despite having played only two matches on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon 2023, the Kazakh expressed confidence in her preparation for her title defense.

"Well, I think I'm ready. Of course, a lot of good players. First round is not easy always, so I think the preparation we did is good enough. Hopefully with every match I'm going to feel better. Yeah, important just to start and then we see how I feel. Yeah, I think if I'm going to get matches more on grass, I will feel more confident, of course," Elena Rybakina said.

While the 24-year-old acknowledged the difference in entering the grasscourt Major as the defending champion, she disclosed that she doesn't find herself getting bogged down by the pressure.

"Yeah, of course it's different this year. I won't say that I feel so much pressure. Of course, people are talking around. The important thing is that we keep on working with the team. They're also trying to help me out, to prepare for the matches," she said.

Additionally, Rybakina expressed her desire to get accustomed to the challenge of defending her title at the All England Club.

"Yeah, I think this is something to get used also. Hopefully my level is going to stay that high and it's going to be a normal thing to come and defend. Of course, now it's something new, but as I said, this is just the next step to the goal," she added.

"It's going to be not an easy one" - Elena Rybakina looks ahead to tournament opener against Shelby Rogers at Wimbledon 2023

Elena Rybakina gears up for Wimbledon 2023

Elena Rybakina will be up against Shelby Rogers in the first round at Wimbledon 2023. The World No. 3 leads 3-2 in her head-to-head against the American. However, it was Rogers who came out on top in their most recent encounter which took place on grass at the 2022 Libema Open.

Looking ahead to her clash with Rogers, the Kazakh opened up about her familiarity with the American's game and acknowledged that it will be a tough match.

"Yeah, we played a couple times. Two times on grass, I think. She's tough player. She also serves well. She's trying to play aggressive, so it's going to be not an easy one. We know each other pretty well. So yeah, I'm going to try to do my best, of course. We see how it's going to go," she said.

Should Elena Rybakina emerge victorious against Shelby Rogers, she will take on the winner of the match between Alize Cornet and Nao Hibino in the second round.

