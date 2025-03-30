Elena Rybakina makes honest admission about negative impact of high self-expectations

Elena Rybakina has opened up about the negative impact of the expectations she places on herself. She also explained the importance of surrounding oneself with loved ones whenever things go awry.

Rybakina became a household name in 2022 when she defeated Ons Jabeur in the final of Wimbledon 2022 to lift the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish. She made some good progress in 2023, winning two WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Rome and reaching the final of the Australian Open. However, things haven't gone as planned for the Kazakh superstar since last year.

The 2024 season was a big setback for Rybakina, as she failed to compete in many events due to her health issues. Though she won three WTA 500 events in the season, she also faced a lot of early exits and withdrawals. Her 2025 has also been full of struggles, with the 25-year-old not reaching a single final.

Rybakina appeared on the latest episode of the Tennis Insider Club, hosted by Caroline Garcia and her fiancé Borja Duran, alongside Maria Sakkari and Jasmine Paolini. During the episode, Garcia asked Rybakina if the expectations of people around her changed after she won Wimbledon.

The Kazakh explained that, more than others, it was she who placed higher expectations of herself and would get upset when things went awry. She stressed the importance of being surrounded by loved ones to receive support.

“Well, I think the most difficult is that you expect a lot from yourself. It’s not really expectations of other people. Then when something doesn’t go your way, you’re getting upset. This is where it’s important who you surround yourself with. You need some kind of support. Someone who can push you. The team who believes in you. Family, friends… we lose more than we win in the end of the day. It’s something you need to work at every day," Elena Rybakina said. (11:40 onwards)

The Kazakh also talked about dealing with the toughest of days.

"You might feel great and amazing on the court, but then one day you wake up and get sick" - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina - Source: Getty

Continuing her thoughts, Elena Rybakina also explained there was no guarantee about how one would feel tomorrow, health-wise, and said the best thing was to push oneself regardless.

"You never know when the result comes. You might feel great and amazing on the court, but then one day you wake up and get sick. What can you do? Nothing. You just need to keep on going again. That’s how I see it.”

Elena Rybakina hasn't enjoyed a great season so far, albeit by her standards, having a 15/6 win/loss record. Her most recent outing was at the 2025 Miami Open, where she was eliminated in her opening match by Ashlyn Krueger.

She will look to turn things around at the European clay swing, but before that, she will head to Australia for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers to represent Kazakhstan.

