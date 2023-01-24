Former Austrian tennis pro Barbara Schett recently stated that, according to her, 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina is capable of winning another Grand Slam title.

World No. 25 Elena Rybakina continued her fairytale run in Melbourne as she eased into the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open where she will play two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka.

The 22nd seed defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 19 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to reach the final four at Melbourne Park.

Following her victory, Barbara Schett told Eurosport that Elena Rybakina's gameplay is very "cool" and "composed," and she has a very strong service game.

"It’s unbelievable the level she’s playing at the moment. It’s just a few months back when we watched her win at Wimbledon and that’s exactly how she plays here, she’s so cool and composed," Schett said.

"She falls back to the strengths of her game, that’s obviously the serve and I wonder how it feels when you can always rely on your serve and she can do that," she added.

The former World No. 7 went on to say that with her mindset, the 23-year-old is capable of adding another Grand Slam title to her record.

"She wants more, she wants another title and the first couple of rounds, she was scheduled on Court 13 and smaller courts, and finally people, even before that round were talking about her again," Schett said.

"I really think she has the capability to win another Grand Slam title, especially with that mindset she has," she added.

Mats Wilander thinks Elena Rybakina is one of the best servers in women's tennis

Elena Rybakina pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 9.

Mats Wilander, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, praised Elena Rybakina as well, saying that he loved how Rybakina played in the 2022 Wimbledon final and her "subdued" reaction when she won the title.

"She played brilliantly in the Wimbledon final. The talk and all the pressure was on Ons Jabeur in that match but she reacted great to it. I loved the celebration she had after that Wimbledon final, it was very subdued," Wilander said.

Wilander then wondered if Rybakina is the best server in women's tennis.

"Of course there were no ranking points when she’s a top tenner, a top fiver, two, three or even No. 1 in the world one day as she has a huge game, best serve in the woman’s game, maybe?" he said.

Poll : 0 votes