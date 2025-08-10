Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov returns to Kazakh's side at Cincinnati Open, takes active role in her training a day after WTA lifts ban

Elena Rybakina's coach, Stefano Vukov, was spotted watching the Kazakh player on the practice court as she geared up for her opening match in Cincinnati. Vukov was suspended in January this year for violating a WTA code of conduct related to safeguarding, although no specific details were disclosed in the public forum.Elena Rybakina, the first Kazakhstani player to be ranked inside the top-10 in the WTA rankings, was under Stefano Vukov's tutelage from 2019. He left Rybakina's team after the US Open in 2024 but rejoined as her coach before the 2025 Australian Open, following her short-time coach Goran Ivansevic's departure.However, the tables turned in January when Vukov faced a provisional suspension for a potential breach of the safeguarding rules of the Association. He appealed the suspension in June and was later released from the ban, being allowed to receive credentials and access practice courts and player areas.As per a recent X video, he and Elena Rybakina's new coach, Davide Sanguinetti, whom she hired amid her coaching issues, were present on the practice court as the Kazakh player refined her serves. (via The Tennis Letter)Another post showed:When Stefano Vukov's ban lift news made headlines, it also released Rybakina's statement, where she said that her coach never mistreated her during their time together.Rybakina will next play Elise Mertens in the Cincinnati second round on August 11, 2025.Elena Rybakina revealed the difficulties of playing matches ahead of the final Grand Slam of the yearRybakina at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 11 - (Source: Getty)Elena Rybakina dropped out of the top-10 in 2025 before buckling up and securing the Internationaux de Strasbourg title later. Despite posting mixed results in the initial days, she had a great start to her North American hardswing, reaching the semifinals of both the Citi Open and the Canadian Open.In the latter tournament, after she played Dayana Yastremska for two hours and 33 minutes, in which she eventually edged past the Ukrainian player, Rybakina shed light on the difficulties of adjusting to the long matches but heaved relief since it prepared her for the Flushing Meadows.&quot;Well, of course, a little bit getting tired of my issues, but we're managing. Overall I'm happy that I'm ready to play these long matches. I think it's a good preparation for US Open in the end of the day. It's only going (indiscernible) for me,&quot; she said in a post-match press conference. The current Kazakhstani No. 1 became the first from her country to sweep a major title at the 2022 Wimbledon. She has amassed nine WTA Tour-level singles titles in her career.