Elena Rybakina's parents make rare appearance with her sister as she remains absent in family reunion

Elena Rybakina’s parents made a rare appearance in her sister Anna’s recent highlights. The player, meanwhile, remained absent from the family reunion amid her ongoing tennis campaign.

Rybakina, ranked No. 11 in the world, is presently competing at the 2025 Madrid Open. The Kazakh has advanced to the third round after a bye in the opening round and a 6-3, 6-2 win against Bianca Andreescu in the second round. She faces a tough test in Elina Svitolina for a spot in the final 16 on Sunday, April 27.

Amid her run in the Spanish capital, Elena Rybakina missed out on a special day, as her family, including her sister Anna and her father Andrey, celebrated her mother Ekaterina’s birthday. Anna shared adorable glimpses of the trio’s date on Instagram and Weibo.

Rybakina's sister Anna on Instagram

Rybakina, the youngest of her parents’ two daughters, was born in Moscow in 1999. Her parents enrolled her and her sister, Anna, in various sporting activities, including ice skating and gymnastics, at a young age.

What Elena Rybakina has said about her parents

Rybakina's parents and sister pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina’s sister Anna is a regular presence at the tournaments. The tennis player has often suggested that her sibling is her ‘lucky charm.’ Meanwhile, the former World No. 3’s parents seldom attend her matches.

Notably, Rybakina’s parents, who reside in Russia, also missed out on her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the Wimbledon Championships due to travel restrictions. After winning the tournament, she couldn’t contain her tears when she was quizzed about her parents.

At the Australian Open the following year, the couple made it a point to watch their daughter live. In her press conference after reaching the 2023 final, Elena Rybakina said:

"It’s the first time they’re all together here. I’m super happy that we can spend evenings together and they can watch me live."

She was elated to have her parents be by her side en route to her runner-up finish at the tournament.

"It's great for them… I'm sure they're happy. They don't see me often playing live, so I think this time it's a big result already. No matter how I play in the final, I think they're very proud and happy," she said at the time.

The 25-year-old also revealed that her mother and father tend to get nervous during her matches.

"I think every match I play they're nervous, no matter if it's live or they're watching on TV. I think you can never get used to this," she joked.

Speaking about the support she received from them since childhood, Rybakina said:

"I know that from the beginning, they believed in me no matter if I will lose first round or anything as a junior because they saw also potential, how I loved the game. I think they're just proud now."

