WATCH: Elena Rybakina gets emotional talking about how her parents might react to her Wimbledon win

After her historic Wimbledon triumph, Elena Rybakina got emotional and burst into tears in her post-match press conference. The 23-year-old was questioned about whether she had spoken to her parents and what they might have thought about her win.

Since they reside in Russia, her parents were unable to obtain a visa in time to watch their daughter play in the final. As a result, the newly crowned champion was unable to control her emotions and eventually burst into tears.

“Probably they’re going to be super proud,” Rybakina said, with tears in her eyes. "You wanted to see emotion. Kept it too long.”

Elena Rybakina came from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in an intense final on Saturday to become the Wimbledon champion. Rybakina defeated Jabeur's combination of spins and slices using her strong forehand and big serve. She also snapped the Tunisian's 12-match winning streak, which was set entirely on grass courts.

This was the first women's championship match at the All England Club featuring two players competing in their first Major final since 1962.

Given that she is a Russian-born player who won the sport's most prestigious event less than two months after the All England Club forbade Russian and Belarusian players from competing, Rybakina's victory is the talk of the town.

Milestones Elena Rybakina achieved after her Wimbledon win

Elena Rybakina defeated Tunisian Ons Jabeur in a breathtaking exhibition of power tennis to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. While there have been many Kazakh players on the tour, none of them were able to achieve what the 23-year-old has.

Rybakina became the lowest-ranked player to win Wimbledon since Venus Williams in 2007, who was then ranked 31st in the world.

Her incredible triumph also made her the youngest woman to win Wimbledon since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011. Since Garbine Muguruza in 2015, Rybakina is the youngest female player to reach the final at Wimbledon.

