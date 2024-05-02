Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina's chance encounter at the 2024 Madrid Open has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Alcaraz and Rybakina recently crossed paths in the players' gym at the Madrid Open. Although the duo did not engage in conversation, the Spaniard appeared to stutter in his steps before nodding his head in acknowledgment towards the Kazakh, who seemingly responded with a smile.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans couldn't help but poke fun at the interaction, with several of them hilariously recalling Carlos Alcaraz's struggle to name his favorite players on the women's tour during the Australian Open this year.

"Do you think now he’ll be able to name a woman?" one fan joked.

"She saw that he couldnt name a wta player so shes ignoring him mhm," said another.

Expand Tweet

Some fans joked about the 20-year-old's perceived "shyness" in Elena Rybakina's presence, while others suggested that Alcaraz was simply "starstruck" by the Kazakh.

"Rybakina is like the cool girl everyone is shy to interact with 😂," a fan shared.

"I love how he saluted her respectfully and maybe a little bit shyly 🥹,' another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Did Carlos stop walking or something? Starstruck? Hahahaha," one fan commented.

"Shy?? He almost lost his footing in awe of her 😆," said another.

Several fans, meanwhile, humorously remarked on Rybakina's apparent disregard for the World No. 3.

"Looks like Carlito was about to stop, to acknowledge, to greet; he quickly realized that Elena had no intention of …," one fan posted.

"Never beating the jannik sinner’s sister allegations with the way she dgaf abt carlos," another fan quipped.

"He basically got ignored by her," said yet another.

Madrid Open 2024: Elena Rybakina sets ups blockbuster SF clash against Aryna Sabalenka; Carlos Alcaraz suffers QF loss to Andrey Rublev

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina continued her stellar run at the 2024 Madrid Open with a narrow escape against Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals. The World No. 4 saved two match points as she battled back from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to claim a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 after a two-hour and 48-minute battle.

With her win, Rybakina set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, following the World No. 2's dominant 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Mirra Andreeva.

Sabalenka enjoys a 5-3 lead over the Kazakh in their head-to-head record. However, Elena Rybakina emerged victorious in their most recent encounter, beating the Belarusian 6-0, 6-3 in the 2024 Brisbane International final.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, crashed out of the ATP Masters 1000 event in the quarterfinals, at the hands of Andrey Rublev. The Russian secured a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Alcaraz to end his hopes of becoming the first player in history to win three consecutive titles in Madrid.