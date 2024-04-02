Elena Rybakina stays back in Miami to enjoy the beach with her sister Anna after Miami Open runner-up finish

After a scintillating run in the Miami Open, Elena Rybakina took a break from tennis to explore the sunny beaches in Florida with her sister Anna.

Rybakina made her fourth appearance in the Miami Open last week and exhibited her class yet again by securing a runner-up finish. She put in a spirited effort against Danielle Collins in the final, but lost in straight sets to the American.

The Kazakh decided to unwind from tennis and stayed back in Miami to explore the sunny beaches in Florida with her sister Anna. Rybakina took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of their recent outing in Florida.

Elena Rybakina with her sister Anna and a friend

Anna is Rybakina's older sister. While she is not a tennis player, she is often spotted in her sister's corner at tennis events. Apart from the Miami Open, Anna was also present at the French Open last year.

Meanwhile, despite missing the BNP Paribas Open due to injury, Rybakina picked up her game in Miami and registered an impressive result on tour. Collins, her opponent in the finals, spoke about facing difficulty while dealing with Rybakina's serve in the finals and how she had to wait for the right moment to make her move.

"I mean, it’s really tough. Elena [Rybakina] is not an easy person to break. Those are some big serves coming in. She is a monster out there and it’s like that for everybody. And I had to be really patient with myself. I had to give myself targets. I had to have a plan," Collins said in the video below at(at 2:57)

Rybakina had dominated the last three meetings with Collins on the main tour. However, this time around the American found a way to come away with the win, leaving their head-to-head at 3-2 with Rybakina in the lead.

"It was a successful three months, looking forward for clay" - Elena Rybakina reflects on her performance so far this season

Elena Rybakina at the Dubai tennis championships - Day 4

With the clay court season on the horizon, Elena Rybakina recently assessed her performance on the main tour so far in 2024.

Rybakina is one of the most in form players on the women's tour and has made a strong start to the new year. She's chalked up 22 wins from 26 matches so far, and has pieced together title-winning runs at the Brisbane International and Abu Dhabi Open.

The Kazakh also expreienced brief spells on the sidelines due to illness, but has looked good whenever she has taken the court. During a recent interview in Miami, she reflected on her campaign so far, feeling pleased with her approach towards tennis and results on the main tour.

"I think it was [a] successful three months," Elena Rybakina said. "Not easy, for sure, with some illness in between. Yeah, I think in the end it's successful, a lot of matches I played, a lot of wins. So can't complain. Looking forward for clay."

The 24-year-old had a decent season on clay last year, managing a title-triumph in the Italian Open and a third-round finish at the French Open.