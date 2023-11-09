Elena Rybakina struggling after controversial WTA Finals in Cancun, suffering from back injuries at Billie Jean King Cup

It has come to light that Elena Rybakina is suffering from back injuries at the moment, thanks mainly to the far from ideal playing conditions at the recently concluded WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Rybakina exited the year-end championships in the group stage, following losses to Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. She then traveled from Mexico to Seville, Spain, hoping to represent Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

However, she could not take part in the opening clash against Australia. In her absence, the Kazakh contingent fell 1-2 against the team from Down Under. Up next, they take on Slovenia in a must-win encounter.

At their press conference following the rubber against Australia, Kazakhstan captain Yaroslava Schvedova was asked about Rybakina and her state of physical fitness.

Schvedova admitted that the former Wimbledon champion is one of several players who have come out of Cancun injured and unwell, given the poor conditions they had to put up with during the WTA Finals.

Regardless, Schvedova hoped Rybakina heals from her back injuries soon so that she can lead the way for her home country at the tournament and propel them to a deep run at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

"Yeah, the facility and everything, like, what happened in Cancun, I think everyone knows already, like, how they prepared everything and what was going on in there. It was not in a good way for the players, and a lot of players came injured and unwell after that tournament," Schvedova said.

"So she's one of the few players who was struggling after the tournament and having some issues in her back. Hopefully it will heal soon, and she'll be on track again and even better," she added.

"A bit disappointed" - Elena Rybakina on WTA Finals practice delay

Even before matches at the WTA Finals began, Elena Rybakina had been a "bit disappointed" at how things were proceeding in Cancun. For instance, the Kazakh did not get to practice on the main court at the stadium until just 24 hours were left before kick-off.

To make matters worse, she was not a big fan of the windy conditions in Mexico, which made her believe that it would be impossible for players to show their best tennis at the tournament.

"Well, it's surprise me that we didn't get a chance yet to practice. I think that's the only day now. I'm going to get the first hit in the evening. Tomorrow I have to play the match, so this is a bit disappointed. But it is what it is. I guess we're going to try to do our best to show good tennis, which is not going to be I think that easy with such a windy conditions," Elena Rybakina said.

Rybakina's lone win at the WTA Finals came against Maria Sakkari, a hard-fought win in three-sets.