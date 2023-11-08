Novak Djokovic-led PTPA gives WTA 10-day ultimatum to join co-commissioning report looking into 'glaring breakdowns' at controversy-laden WTA Finals

The Novak Djokovic-led PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) has come out strongly in criticism of the recently concluded WTA Finals, stating that it was a disappointment to both players and fans.

The PTPA, in fact, has called on the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) to join them in co-commissioning an "independent, third-party report" that delves into the many "glaring" breakdowns that occured in the lead-up to the event.

The WTA came under scrutiny for waiting until the last moment to decide where the year-end championships will take place, which ultimately went to Cancun, Mexico. However, the construction of the stadium was delayed, leading to players having to practice on hotel courts instead of on site.

Then, there was a lot of flak from the players about the playing conditions, with many saying the surface was uneven and that the wind made things worse. Then, there was the constant rain-delay, which led to the semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka being pushed back to Sunday and the final being played on Monday.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the PTPA, which now includes the likes of Ons Jabeur, Hubert Hurkacz and Paula Badosa in its ranks, commented that the drama at the WTA Finals has cast a shadow over tennis and women's sports.

"The recently concluded WTA Finals not only disappointed players and fans, but also cast a shadow over the sport of tennis and women's sports in general. Last week, the PTPA chose to remain silent out of respect for the dedicated players who put in a year of hard work to get there, and the local organizers unfairly trapped in an impossible situation," the statement read.

The organization, therefore, wants a detailed report on what happened over the last few months to lead to this and has given the WTA a 10-day deadline to respond to its offer.

"Now that the event is behind us, we hereby invite the WTA to co-commission an independent, third-party report that delves into the numerous, glaring breakdowns that occurred over the past several months," the PTPA said.

"This is how we build lasting solutions: we must step beyond the confines of our insular tennis hierarchy and actively seek outside expertise to ensure these mistakes do not continue. We will await the WTA's response within 10 days to join us in this crucial effort for the betterment of women's tennis," the organization continued.

"Players and fans deserve better" - Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's Executive Director Ahmad Nassar on the WTA Finals controversy

Ahmad Nassar, the Executive Director of the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA, also commented on the issue, sharing a personal anecdote about how he and his friends have a fantasy football league draft in August. However, knowing that August to November is hurricane season in Mexico, they pick a different region every year.

Nassar, therefore, questioned why the WTA did not realize something as funadmental as that and decided to put their premier event, the WTA Finals, in Cancun during October.

"Every year, my buddies and I pick a location for our fantasy football league draft in late August. Every year, we select it months in advance. Every year, someone suggests Mexico, or Florida, or the Caribbean, because we love that part of the world. Every year, we remember it’s hurricane season from August thru November. So every year, we pick another spot. Why am I telling you this?" Nassar said.

"Because for some inexplicable reason, the WTA decided to put the their *finals* in Cancun, Mexico, in late October. During hurricane season. The results were predictable, and completely avoidable. And that was just the first of many missteps. Players and fans deserve better," he added.

The WTA Finals ended on Monday, with Iga Swiatek beating Jessica Pegula in the final. That led to the Pole regaining the World No. 1 spot from Aryna Sabalenka, whom she beat in the semifinals.

