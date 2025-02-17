“Elena Rybakina is a victim"; “Horrible if true" - Fans baffled by reports of Kazakh's ex-coach Stefano Vukov acting as her agent after suspension

Tennis fans were left feeling baffled after reports surfaced that Elena Rybakina's former coach, Stefano Vukov, is now serving as her agent following his suspension by the WTA. Vukov was banned after an investigation revealed allegations of abuse, a violation of the WTA's code of conduct

Rybakina made the decision to part ways with the Croat after withdrawing from the 2024 US Open just before her second-round match against qualifier Jessika Ponche. Following this, the Kazakh enlisted the help of Goran Ivanisevic at the end of the same year.

Surprisingly, Stefano Vukov was spotted as part of Elena Rybakina's team during the 2025 Australian Open. Following the conclusion of the tournament, Ivanisevic decided to part ways with Rybakina and her long-time physical trainer, Azuz Simcich also left the team.

Recent reports have indicated that since Stefano Vukov is unable to coach Rybakina, he has taken on the role of her agent.

This development did not sit well with the tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disapproval and their thoughts on the same. One fan stated that if the news of Vukov becoming Elena Rybakina's agent was true then it is "horrible". The fan also mentioned that the Kazakh has become a "victim" in this situation.

“Horrible if true. While the exodus of team members is understandable, I also hope people are not throwing harsh vitriol towards Elena because at the end of the day she is a victim," a fan posted.

Another fan stated that Stefano Vukov was finding ways to remain involved with Elena Rybakina even after parting ways with her as a coach following the 2024 US Open, describing it as a form of "abuse."

“Vukov is Rybakina’s agent??? Are her family members sleeping?" a fan wrote.

“This Elena/Vukov case is baffling. She had the chance to walk out (she had Goran!) but decided to stay and was disappointed in the WTA suspension. Obviously she sees a lot of good in Vukov but looking from the outside it’s hard to comprehend. I wish she would speak out," a fan posted .

“He’s finding new ways around the ban to be near her and that’s abuse," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

“The situation is getting grimmer and grimmer …" a fan posted.

“So the list now includes Lovro Zovko, Azuz Simcich, Goran, and now her agent are all gone. Distanced themselves or pushed out. He is removing the layers of people who can report his behaviour . KTF needs to get involved now too! Do they want to see their golden goose like this????" a fan wrote.

“For me, with all these news and reports, and the fact that her team members are leaving one by one says a lot about who is the problem … It is sad that she is so attached to him to the point that she doesn’t accept anything else.. I wonder how 2025 season will be for her now…" a fan posted.

Elena Rybakina will next compete at Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Elena Rybakian at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Elena Rybakina will next compete at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, making her fifth appearance at the tournament, having previously participated in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

Rybakina's best performance at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament came in 2020 when she defeated players like Sofia Kenin, Katerina Siniakova, Karolina Pliskova, and Petra Martic to reach the final. However, she fell short of claiming the title, finishing as the runner-up after losing to top seed Simona Halep 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(5).

This year, Elena Rybakina is seeded sixth at the Dubai Tennis Championships and will kick off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. Her first opponent will be either Jelena Ostapenko or qualifier Moyuka Uchijima.

Rybakina has faced Ostapenko five times on the WTA Tour, winning three of those matches. Their most recent encounter was at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, which the Kazakh won 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4.

On the other hand, Elena Rybakina has never played against Uchijima on the WTA Tour. Their potential second-round match in Dubai will be the first time they meet on the court.

