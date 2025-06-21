Elina Svitolina enjoys serene playtime with daughter Skai ahead of Bad Homburg campaign

Elina Svitolina shared a sneak peek of spending quality time with her daughter, Skai, in her latest update. The Ukrainian tennis player is gearing up to compete at the Bad Homburg Open.

Svitolina was last seen competing on the court during the French Open, where she toppled athletes such as Bernarda Pera and Jasmine Paolini to qualify for the quarterfinal round. However, she couldn't advance further after locking horns with Iga Swiatek. The latter overwhelmed the Ukrainian by amassing a 6-1, 7-5 victory on June 3.

Svitolina is gearing up for her next tournament, the Bad Homburg Open, where she will compete against Elise Mertens in the first round on June 22. Amid the preparations, the 30-year-old was seen spending time with her two-year-old daughter, Skai. She uploaded a video on her Instagram handle, where they were seen enjoying a peaceful time on the swings. She wrote:

"🎈just us🎈"

Elina Svitolina welcomed her daughter, Skai, to her family in October 2022, after tying the knot with Gael Monfils on July 16, 2021. Following Skai's birth, the tennis player took a hiatus of six months and returned to the sport in April 2023.

When Elina Svitolina lauded all the working mothers after giving birth to her daughter

Shortly after returning to the sport post giving birth to her daughter, Skai, Elina Svitolina competed at the French Open 2023. After qualifying for the fourth round, the Ukrainian sat for a post-match press conference, where she reflected on her comeback and heaped praise on all the working mothers.

Talking about getting inspired by working mothers, Svitolina said:

"Well, I hope so, because I take inspiration also from other women who gave birth, came back to the sport and tennis, or different sports as well. For sure, it takes a huge effort to do that. Even like we have Tatjana Maria who came back after two kids. It's really inspiring, to be fair. I'm not sure I would come back after the second baby."

Opening up about her comeback and talking about mothers having a life besides their babies, Svitolina added:

"It was already quite tough to come back, even though everyone tells me that it's quick, but I feel like it's been ages. But, yeah, I admire all the mothers who are working, who are, you know, have life besides, you know, taking care of the baby. Because, you know, I have a team for Skai full time taking care of her, and then I have a chance to play a little bit of tennis."

Elina Svitolina concluded her 2024 season after competing at the US Open and commenced her 2025 season by participating in the Australian Open, where she faced an upset in the quarterfinal round against Madison Keys.

