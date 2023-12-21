Elina Svitolina is loving her mom life. In the tennis off-season, she has been spending quality time with her and husband Gael Monfils' adorable baby daughter Skai.

It is no secret that Svitolina dotes on her daughter. She never shies away from showering love on Skai on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story on December 21, Svitolina shared about Skai's love for children's cartoon Peppa Pig.

Elina Svitolina's Instagram story

In it, Skai can be seen watching Peppa Pig on a laptop. The Ukrainian added a couple of heart emojis to the image to sum up her feelings.

For the unversed, Svitolina gave birth to her first child, Skai Monfils, in October 2022. Monfils and Svitolina married in 2021 after dating for two years.

Elina Svitolina wins 2023 WTA Comeback Player of the Year award

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open

Svitolina was rightfully named the Comeback Player of the Year 2023 by the WTA in the season-ending awards.

In March 2022, she took a break from tennis, citing back pain and emotional turmoil due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Later in May, she announced that she was pregnant with her and Monfils' first child.

Svitolina made her comeback in April 2023 at the Charleston Open. She went down to Kazakhstani Yulia Putinseva in a grueling three-setter match. The Ukrainian played some tournaments on the ITF circuit that helped her gain her form. She won her first title after the pregnancy hiatus at the Strasbourg Open for her 17th career triumph.

In her first Grand Slam after the hiatus, she managed to reach the quarterfinals at the 2023 French Open. She returned to the top 100 WTA rankings post the clay Major.

The 29-year-old put up a strong show at Wimbledon 2023 as well to reach the semifinals with wins over World No. 19 Victoria Azarenka and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Post Wimbledon, she returned to the top 30 in rankings.

At the 2023 US Open, Svitolina reached the third round, losing to American Jessica Pegula. She is currently ranked 25 in the world.

On the personal front, Svitolina's foundation has been granted rights by the Ukrainian Tennis Federation (UTF) to manage the women's team in the Billie Jean King Cup from 2024 to 2027. Ukraine has drawn Romania in the qualifier. The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup will take place on 12-13 April.