"We have 4 shows, you're welcome at any of them" - Harry Styles responds to Elina Svitolina's missed concert revelation as she makes Wimbledon QF

Elina Svitolina’s victory over Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships was made merrier by Harry Styles, following the Ukranian's revelation of his missed concert.

Elina Svitolina got the better of Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Sunday. She thus reached her second consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal. Svitolina featured in the final eight of last month’s French Open as well.

The 28-year-old recently made a comeback on tour after giving birth to her daughter Skai in October 2022 and was likely not expecting to make the main draw of Wimbledon. The former World No. 3, however, received a wildcard entry to contest the Championships.

After making the fourth round, Svitolina hilariously revealed that she had initially planned to attend musical icon Harry Styles’ 'Love On Tour' Vienna concert. She, however, had to give away the tickets as her Wimbledon campaign disrupted the plan.

During her on-court interview following her win over Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina gave the singer a shoutout, and called herself his ‘big fan'.

“Well, I hope Harry is watching and maybe… I am just a big fan of his. So, you know, just (heart gesture),” she said, blushing.

Harry Styles took note of the 28-year-old’s revelation and responded with a congratulatory message. The British singer also conveyed that the tennis player is welcome to attend any of his four remaining concerts in Spain, Portugal, or Italy.

“Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H,” Harry Styles wrote under an Instagram post.

Svitolina was surprised by Styles’ acknowledgment and reacted to it on her social media.

Svitolina on Instagram

Elina Svitolina to face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Svitolina at the 2023 Championships

Elina Svitolina is in the final eight of Wimbledon for the second time in her career. She previously made the semifinals at SW19 in 2019. The 28-year-old's 2023 campaign so far has seen her defeat Elise Mertens, five-time champion Venus Williams, and former Australian Open champions Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka.

The Ukrainian will now face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Svitolina and Swiatek have clashed once before in their careers - in the 2021 Italian Open quarterfinal - where the World No. 1 was the winner.

Iga Swiatek is aiming for a fifth Grand Slam title at the Championships. This is, however, the Pole's first time making the final eight of the tournament. Swiatek's run so far has included victories over Zhu Line, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Petra Martic, and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Poll : 0 votes