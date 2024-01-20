Elina Svitolina gushes over daughter Skai, says she has more "swag" than husband Gael Monfils

Elina Svitolina recently shared a picture of her daughter, Skai, and playfully remarked that the latter possesses more "swag" than her husband Gael Monfils.

Svitolina has had a brilliant start to the 2024 season. She kicked off the year by making it to the finals at the ASB Classic and has now advanced to the third round at the ongoing Australian Open.

In the first round, the Ukrainian defeated Taylah Preston in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) and then defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour in the second round to secure her spot in the next round at the Melbourne Slam.

Following her win over Tomova, Svitolina took to social media to share an adorable picture of her daughter Skai strolling while clad in a hoodie and trackpants. She was also seen clutching her feeding bottle.

In her post, the former World No. 3 stated that Skai possesses more style and "swag" than he husband French tennis player, Gael Monfils.

Svitolina married Monfils in 2021, and gave birth to their daughter Skai in 2022.

"More swag than @iamgaelmonfils 😏 ," Elina Svitolina captioned her Instagram story.

Elina Svitolina's Instagram story

Elina Svitolina on having daughter Skai with her at Australian Open 2024: "I'm happy that I brought her with me"

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open

During a press conference held at the 2024 Australian Open, Elina Svitolina stated that she and her husband had brought Skai along with them for their matches in New Zealand and Australia.

Svitolina acknowledged that the journey from Europe to New Zealand and then to Australia with their one-year-old was not easy. However, she also expressed her joy for being able to have Skai by her side in Melbourne.

"Skai is here with us. It was a long trip all the way from Europe, first New Zealand and now here. I'm happy that I brought her with me. I had some trips without her, like, to Wimbledon, for example. To US Open, as well, she didn't come. But now since she's already one year and four months, you know, it's a little bit easier, as well, with the long flights," Svitolina said.

The 29-year-old added that it has been a delight spending quality time with her daughter and that bringing Skai along on tour was the correct decision.

"But I'm so happy that we decided to bring her here with us. We spend so much of nice time and really enjoy time together, the weather is super nice. In Europe, a little bit cold, snowing (smiling). So it's nice for her to be here, spend a lot of time in the park with my mom, with the nanny, as well," Svitolina said.

"So it is nice to have her, because when you are leaving for very long time, it's difficult I think mentally. There is plus and minus, you know, in this situation, but I feel like we made the right choice on this time."

Elina Svitolina will next face Swiss tennis player Viktorija Golubic in the third round at the Australian Open.