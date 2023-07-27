Elina Svitolina, Lesia Tsurenko, and Dayana Yastremska show support for disqualified Ukrainian fencer who refused to shake hands with a Russian

Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina, Lesia Tsurenko, and Dayana Yastremska showed their support for fencer Olga Kharlan, who was disqualified from the World Championships after refusing to shake hands with her Russian opponent.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, WTA players from the country have refused to shake hands with their Russian or Belarusian opponents. The practice has become commonplace in tennis and hasn't attracted any penalties from the governing bodies.

However, Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan was disqualified from the World Championships in Milan, Italy, for refusing to shake hands with Russia's Anna Smirnova. Kharlan beat Smirnova 15-7 in their individual sabre bout.

The news infuriated the Ukrainian public, with several tennis players from the country reacting on social media. Elina Svitolina showed support for the 32-year-old Kharlan.

"We are not shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian athletes. That is our position! I call on international sports organizations and federations to respect our decision! All our love and respect go to Olga Kharlan," she wrote next to a picture of the Ukrainian flag.

The former World No. 3 also posted a picture with Kharlan, sending her "strength and love."

Lesia Tsurenko posted a picture of herself wearing the Ukrainian flag, making her stance about shaking hands with Russians and Belarusians clear.

"I stand with Olga Kharlan. Please respect our decision! There is a clear reason why we don't shake hands of the representatives of aggressor countries that needs no explanation! Slava Ukraini," Tsurenko wrote on social media.

Dayana Yastremska and Lyudmyla Kichenok also reacted to the news, with Yastremska stating:

"It is our position not to shake hands with Russians and Belarusians. This must be understood and respected," the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Elina Svitolina about the war in Ukraine: I have to try to isolate myself as much as possible

Elina Svitolina at The Wimbledon Championships 2023

Elina Svitolina talked about how hard it is to keep playing professionally while a war is going on in her home country, Ukraine.

In an interview with the British lifestyle magazine "Harper's Bazaar", Svitolina gave insight into her mindset as she continues competing on the WTA Tour.

"It's difficult not to think about it all the time. I'm constantly online and see messages from friends in Ukraine. I really have to try to isolate myself as much as possible," Svitolina said.

"At the same time, it also offers an important perspective. When I have a difficult moment during the game, I try to think about what the people of Ukraine are going through. I'm lucky to be doing what I love," she added.

Svitolina also explained her decision not to shake hands with Belarus' Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"For me, it's very sad and very frustrating that people don't understand that. Sometimes you can't separate politics from sports. The players represent their country and I represent my country to the world. My position must be clear," the 28-year-old Ukrainian stated.