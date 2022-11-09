In pictures: Elina Svitolina and husband Gael Monfils delight in new "parenting" role with their adorable daughter Skai

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are having a whale of a time in their new role as parents. The Ukrainian player recently shared a series of snaps on her social media, giving fans a peek into their lives as mom and dad to their newborn daughter and their dog.

Elina Svitolina was seen clicking a mirror selfie, while Gael Monfils entertained their little bundle of joy. The player also shared a few pictures of the baby’s early adventures in the stroller and gave a sneak peek into the baby’s room from her perspective. The post was loved by many, including Elina Svitolina’s compatriots and colleagues Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurensko.

The tennis couple, who first began dating in 2018, were married on July 19, 2021. They welcomed their young one, named Skai, on October 15, 2022.

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am. Elina was strong and brave. I can't thank enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ," Gael Monfils wrote, announcing their daughter’s birth.

Elina Svitolina to hold charity Gala, Gael Monfils scheduled to feature in the World Tennis League

Gael Monfils will participate in the World Tennis League in December

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Elina Svitolina hasn’t been in action on the tennis courts since her pregnancy announcement back in May. The Ukrainian has, however, devoted her time to spreading awareness and seeking aid for her war-torn home country.

The 28-year-old has announced that she will be conducting a fundraiser for her foundation, which will aid tennis players in Ukraine as well as war-affected families.

"On Friday, December 2, 2022 I’m holding the Annual Gala Dinner, which will be held for the first time at Monaco Yacht Club. The funds raised during this evening, placed under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, will be used to finance the programs set up by Elina Svitolina Foundation since 2019 including post-war Ukrainian tennis recovery program, but also to continue the logistical and material support provided to the families of beneficiaries severely impacted by the war in Ukraine." she wrote.

"For me, this is an opportunity to once again remind everyone that the war continues. My goal is to gather those who support Ukraine and find new friends and partners for my Foundation," she added.

Gael Monfils, meanwhile, whose season was cut short due to a foot injury he suffered during the Canadian Open, is scheduled to feature in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League.

The much-anticipated team event will take place in Dubai from December 19-24 and will feature prominent tennis figures such as Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios to name a few. Monfils has been placed in team “Kites” along with Iga Swiatek, Sania Mirza, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Eugenie Bouchard.

