"My best hug buddy" - Elina Svitolina shares new pictures of daughter Skai Monfils

Elina Svitolina has shared new photos of her baby girl Skai Monfils, who was born on October 12.

The Ukrainian posted photos of her "best hug buddy" Skai on Instagram.

“My best hug buddy,” Elina Svitolina captioned her photos.

Earlier, the former World No. 3 shared her daughter’s first Tik Tok video.

On the day of Skai's birth, Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils shared heartfelt messages on their respective Instagram handles, introducing their daughter to the world.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils," Svitolina wrote.

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 am. Elina was strong and brave. I can't thx enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ," Monfils wrote.

Elina Svitolina to host annual charity gala to support war-affected Ukrainian families

Elina Svitolina will host an annual charity gala in December to support Ukrainian families who have been impacted by the war.

The money raised at the event, which is being supported by His Royal Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, will be used to continue providing logistical and material support for families who have been severely impacted by the war, as well as to support the many programs set up by Svitolina's foundation.

"I’m holding the Annual Gala Dinner, which will be held for the first time at Monaco Yacht Club. The funds raised during this evening will be used to finance the programs set up by @esvitolinafoundation since 2019 including post-war Ukrainian tennis recovery program, but also to continue the logistical and material support provided to the families of beneficiaries severely impacted by the war in Ukraine," Svitolina announced via Instagram.

Svitolina further stated that her goal was to gather more support for Ukraine and identify new partners for her foundation. She declared that she had faith in victory and had already begun to plan for the rebuilding of the sports infrastructure after the war.

"For me, this is an opportunity to once again remind everyone that the war continues. My goal is to gather those who support Ukraine and find new friends and partners for my Foundation. The team and I firmly believe in victory and are already thinking about the post-war restoration of the sports infrastructure. Young talents who fled the country because of the war should know that they will soon be very welcome at home," she added.

