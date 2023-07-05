Elina Svitolina shares fan post showing eight-month old daughter Skai's mirror selfie with her 

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils welcomed daughter Skai to the world in October of last year. Svitolina, who had earlier taken a break from tennis that extended to cover her materinity leave, returned to the sport during the clay season this year.

Joining a burgeoning number of mothers competing on the Tour, Svitolina has frequently spoken about managing her personal and professional lives. The Ukrainian has also periodically shared snippets from her life as a new parent. Compling photgraphs from two such instances, a fanpage had taken to social media to document Skai's growth.

The post, which featured two mirror selfies taken eight months apart, showed Elina Svitolina posing with daughter Skai as a month old infant and an eight-and-a-half month old toddler.

"0.5 months old & 8.5 months old Skaï 🫶 Time flies," the caption read.

Svitolina shared the post on her Instagram stories, captioning it with two teary-eyed emojis.

Elina Svitolina with her daughter Skai.

Svitolina made waves on her return to the Tour in April, with her title run at Strasbourg and a quarterfinals appearance at the French Open.

"It was a special day for me" - Elina Svitolina on playing Centre Court at Wimbledon

Svitolina at the Wimbledon Championships 2023.

Elina Svitolina opened her 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign with a first-round victory over Venus Williams, edging her opponent in a tight straigh-sets encounter.

Svitolina dubbed her experience being on Centre Court for the first-round match as "special" and said that she was happy to have gotten a win playing against a champion like Williams.

"It was a special day for me today to play on Centre Court," she said. "I mean, couldn't be more special to play also against such a great champion as Venus is. Just really happy I could get a first win on Centre Court for me."

The 28-year-old also addressed Williams' injury scare during their encounter, saying she was "shaken up" by her opponent's fall. The Ukrainian added that she was happy that Williams was able to continue playing after the scare.

"Yeah, because she screamed really loud, as well," Svitolina said. "I was shaken up. Yeah, I was really shocked in a way, because I thought it was really, really serious. So I was really happy for her actually that she could stand up after and didn't take a medical timeout."

