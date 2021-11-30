Dickinson star Ella Hunt has a fangirl moment over Novak Djokovic's shirtless photo

Novak Djokovic has found an admirer in Dickinson star Ella Hunt, as the actress took to Twitter to marvel at a photoshoot that the World No. 1 had done. He can be seen posing shirtless in the photo, which was taken in the middle of a forest.

Ella Hunt @EllaHunt i don’t think people talk enough about this picture of Novak Djokovic i don’t think people talk enough about this picture of Novak Djokovic https://t.co/rxCWqmeCs6

Hunt's lighthearted musings continued, as she wondered if it was Djokovic's idea or if it was suggested to him by someone else. If it was the Serbian's idea, Hunt excitedly praised it for being "camp". In the event it wasn't, Hunt, on a humorous note, thanked "the absurd human being" who came up with it.

Ella Hunt @EllaHunt I have so many questions.

Why is he in a forest? I have so many questions.Why is he in a forest?

Ella Hunt @EllaHunt Is he posing like this of his own volition? Is he posing like this of his own volition?

Ella Hunt @EllaHunt If yes - GO OFF NOVAK! THIS PICTURE IS SO CAMP I AM STUNNED If yes - GO OFF NOVAK! THIS PICTURE IS SO CAMP I AM STUNNED

Ella Hunt @EllaHunt If no - LOL thank you to whoever the absurd human being was that decided to take novak into a forest, undress him, insist that he high kicks his leg onto a tree stump and stare off into the distance with the true face of a proud 20 time grand slam winner If no - LOL thank you to whoever the absurd human being was that decided to take novak into a forest, undress him, insist that he high kicks his leg onto a tree stump and stare off into the distance with the true face of a proud 20 time grand slam winner

This appears, however, to be a one-off fangirl moment. Hunt clarified that she's neither a huge fan of tennis nor Djokovic. But given the Serbian's affable personality and continuous record-breaking achievements, she could be the next one amongst his legion of dedicated followers.

Ella Hunt @EllaHunt (pls note i had to google this, i am not an avid tennis watching novak stan) (pls note i had to google this, i am not an avid tennis watching novak stan) https://t.co/2pZgN05ESc

Novak Djokovic-led Serbia progresses to the Davis Cup quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic's dominant wins in both his singles ties were instrumental as Serbia advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Davis Cup as one of the best second-placed teams in the group stage.

He defeated Dennis Novak of Austria 6-3, 6-2 and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-2, 6-4 in his singles matches, while losing in a close doubles encounter with teammate Nikola Cacic against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz of Germany, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (5).

While Serbia finished second in Group F behind Germany, the new format of the Davis Cup allows the two best second-placed teams among the six groups to progress to the quarterfinals along with the six group winners.

Djokovic was part of Serbia's first and only Davis Cup title in 2010. Serbia will now look to win their second title and are set to face off against Kazakhstan in their last eight tie on December 1, 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 2022 season begins three weeks after the conclusion of the Davis Cup, and so far Djokovic has remained tight-lipped about his decision to play in Australia following the latest vaccination mandate. He is a three-time defending champion at the Australian Open and will bid for a record tenth title there next year.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya