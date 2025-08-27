  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Jannik Sinner
  • "Embarrassing, desperately tried to recreate Novak Djokovic scene" - Fans question Jannik Sinner's popularity after Italian's NYC walk amid US Open

"Embarrassing, desperately tried to recreate Novak Djokovic scene" - Fans question Jannik Sinner's popularity after Italian's NYC walk amid US Open

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 27, 2025 02:01 GMT
Novak Djokovic (left), Jannik Sinner (right), Sources: Getty
Novak Djokovic (left), Jannik Sinner (right), Sources: Getty

Jannik Sinner was recently spotted making his way on foot to a Nike store in New York City amid the 2025 US Open. The Italian was surrounded by an entourage, which included bodyguards, photographers and videographers. However, despite the numbers by his side, the reigning World No. 1 seemingly failed to draw attention. Later, several tennis fans questioned his popularity, with some comparing the situation with one involving Novak Djokovic.

Ad

A video of the moment surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), with one particular Sinner fan hyping it up in a bid to showcase the Italian's perceived aura.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many other tennis fans took notice of the video as well as the attempt of the Jannik Sinner fan to hype it up. These fans, inclusive of those loyal to Novak Djokovic, blatantly ridiculed the video. Djokovic fans brought up how the Serb was recently swamped by a crowd on the streets of New York as he walked to a Lacoste event. According to some of them, the Italian was 'desperate' to experience something similar.

Ad
"So embarrassing, they desperately tried to recreate the Djokovic scene when he was literally mobbed like a rock star on the streets the other day," one fan wrote.
"Nobody cares about him. You cannot compare with the welcoming of Djokovic at Lacoste event in NYC," commented another.
"Literally not a single person who walks by him knows who he is. The only reason a few people even take a look is because of someone recording him & the few people in his team trying to clear the way (for absolutely no reason I may add). It’s actually a very embarrassing video," another fan chimed in.
Ad
"OMG this is so embarrassing, the people on the street are paying no mind but his staff act as if he was a rock star. It literally looks like a parody," opined one.
"Very unusual not just for a world number one, but also voted as fans favourite 🤔😂," another added, referring to the ATP Fans' Favourite award Sinner won in 2023 and 2024.
Ad
"I could walk through NYC and i would get the same reaction. No one knew who he was lol," weighed in yet another fan.

Jannik Sinner's US Open title defense gets off to perfect start; Novak Djokovic begins quest for 25th Major with straight-set victory

Novak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)
Novak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic began his singles campaign at the 2025 US Open on the first day of main draw action on Sunday, August 24. The Serb registered a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 win, but it wasn't as straightforward as the scoreline suggests. The former No. 1 and 24-time Slam champion appeared to be physically struggling at times, and even had to get the bloodied big toe of his right foot treated.

Ad

On Tuesday, August 26, Jannik Sinner got his title defense underway in dominant fashion. The Italian ruthlessly dispatched Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, showing no signs of the illness that forced him to retire mid-match during the final of the Cincinnati Open against Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic is set to lock horns with home hope Zachary Svajda next, while Jannik Sinner is slated to face Alexei Popyrin, the World No. 36 from Australia who interestingly engineered the Serb's early exit from the US Open last year.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications