"Embarrassing, desperately tried to recreate Novak Djokovic scene" - Fans question Jannik Sinner's popularity after Italian's NYC walk amid US Open

Jannik Sinner was recently spotted making his way on foot to a Nike store in New York City amid the 2025 US Open. The Italian was surrounded by an entourage, which included bodyguards, photographers and videographers. However, despite the numbers by his side, the reigning World No. 1 seemingly failed to draw attention. Later, several tennis fans questioned his popularity, with some comparing the situation with one involving Novak Djokovic.A video of the moment surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), with one particular Sinner fan hyping it up in a bid to showcase the Italian's perceived aura.Many other tennis fans took notice of the video as well as the attempt of the Jannik Sinner fan to hype it up. These fans, inclusive of those loyal to Novak Djokovic, blatantly ridiculed the video. Djokovic fans brought up how the Serb was recently swamped by a crowd on the streets of New York as he walked to a Lacoste event. According to some of them, the Italian was 'desperate' to experience something similar.&quot;So embarrassing, they desperately tried to recreate the Djokovic scene when he was literally mobbed like a rock star on the streets the other day,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Nobody cares about him. You cannot compare with the welcoming of Djokovic at Lacoste event in NYC,&quot; commented another.&quot;Literally not a single person who walks by him knows who he is. The only reason a few people even take a look is because of someone recording him &amp; the few people in his team trying to clear the way (for absolutely no reason I may add). It’s actually a very embarrassing video,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;OMG this is so embarrassing, the people on the street are paying no mind but his staff act as if he was a rock star. It literally looks like a parody,&quot; opined one.&quot;Very unusual not just for a world number one, but also voted as fans favourite 🤔😂,&quot; another added, referring to the ATP Fans' Favourite award Sinner won in 2023 and 2024.&quot;I could walk through NYC and i would get the same reaction. No one knew who he was lol,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Jannik Sinner's US Open title defense gets off to perfect start; Novak Djokovic begins quest for 25th Major with straight-set victoryNovak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)Novak Djokovic began his singles campaign at the 2025 US Open on the first day of main draw action on Sunday, August 24. The Serb registered a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 win, but it wasn't as straightforward as the scoreline suggests. The former No. 1 and 24-time Slam champion appeared to be physically struggling at times, and even had to get the bloodied big toe of his right foot treated.On Tuesday, August 26, Jannik Sinner got his title defense underway in dominant fashion. The Italian ruthlessly dispatched Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, showing no signs of the illness that forced him to retire mid-match during the final of the Cincinnati Open against Carlos Alcaraz.Novak Djokovic is set to lock horns with home hope Zachary Svajda next, while Jannik Sinner is slated to face Alexei Popyrin, the World No. 36 from Australia who interestingly engineered the Serb's early exit from the US Open last year.