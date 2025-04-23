Emma Navarro clears the air about her pregnancy after hilarious language mishap at Madrid Open

Emma Navarro issued clarification over her comment during training in Madrid, as she hilariously made a language mishap that indicated that she was pregnant. The tennis star is currently preparing to compete at the Mutua Madrid Open and her campaign at the tournament is set to kick off on April 25, 2025.

The American will be facing Australia's Maya Joint in a Round of 64 clash and has been using her long break after Stuttgart to sharpen her game on the court with other contemporaries. In one of her exchanges during practice, she mistakenly said "estoy embarazada" in Spanish, which literally translates to "I am pregnant."

The tennis star shared a clip of this mishap on her Instagram in a compilation with other fun moments she experienced while spending some time in Madrid. She was also seen enjoying her training with her coaching team as well as making media and fun interactions.

"a few days of preparation in Madrid @mutuamadridopen (not to worry, I'm not pregnant 😂 language mishap)" Emma Navarro wrote in the caption of her post.

Emma Navarro also shared the experience of attempting to order a sandwich during Easter while she was in Madrid.

Emma Navarro shows off her Spanish-speaking skills

Emma Navarro flaunts her Spanish - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro flaunted her language skills as she explained fluently how she had ordered a sandwich during Easter in Madrid. She also said that her father, Ben Navarro, had asked her to visit the church on the auspicious day but she failed to do so as they were all shut.

In a hilarious video posted by WTA on their official social media handles, the tennis star re-enacted the entire situation on-camera while sharing the story.

"I speak a little bit of Spanish. My favorite food in Spain is a sandwich with ham and cheese. For Easter, I tried to find a church but, because my dad…my dad told me that I need to go to the church but, all of the churches were closed. So, I walked three miles,” she said. (translated from Spanish)

On the tennis side of things, the 23-year-old, however, will look to fare well in the tournament as she has faced a dearth of success this season. Her only tournament win came at the Merida Open, but since then, she hasn't been able to secure a spot in the top 4 in any of the WTA tournaments.

After her promising performance in last year's Roland Garros, she will aim to build on her strengths and put on a great show this clay swing.

