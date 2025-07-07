Emma Navarro sends warning ahead of Wimbledon 4R against Mirra Andreeva in the most unusual way ever

American tennis player Emma Navarro has been progressing rapidly through the rounds of Wimbledon, having dropped only one set in the entire tournament. The World No.10 beat her second Czech opponent of the tournament after defeating World No.17 Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round at the All England Championships to set up a round-of-16 clash against seventh-seeded Russian athlete Mirra Andreeva on Monday.

Navarro caused a major upset in the ladies' singles draw at SW19 as she knocked the defending champion out in the third round after going down a set.

Enjoying her day off on Sunday after a hard-earned victory, the American took to Instagram to showcase her skills off the court as she posted photos of herself baking on the social media platform.

Navarro was captured baking what appeared to be a Victoria sponge cake with a filling of cream and strawberries.

Emma Navarro bakes a cake.

However, her third photo seemed to have undercurrents with a rather ominous warning to her fourth-round opponent, Mirra Andreva. Navarro was pictured holding a knife in one hand and her cake in the other, and a caption that left fans around the world a bit confused.

"Watch out 🔪" (via Instagram @emma_navarro48)

Emma Navarro sends a warning to her opponent.

The World No. 10 who had kept the mood light-hearted and jovial in her stories so far had suddenly added a layer of suspense as she seemed to send out a warning to the 18-year-old Russian she is set to face on Monday.

Navarro seemed to be indicating that in no way was this game going to be easy for the World No. 7, and she must watch out. The way the American has been playing this tournament, all players should keep an eye peeled for her.

Emma Navarro eliminates reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova

Emma Navarro at the 2025 Championships | Getty Images

Emma Navarro came back from a set down to beat the reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova as the distressed Czech seemed to struggle with her fitness in the third set.

Despite being 17th-seeded in the tournament, Krejcikova also entered the 2025 edition of Wimbledon as the reigning champion following her victory in last year's Championships over Italian Jasmine Paolini.

The Czech, who has been struggling with a back injury for a long time, appeared to be in tears after having called for treatment to no effect and was now forced to play with the pain. However, Navarro proved too strong for the ailing champion as the former took the match with relative ease after going down early.

The defending champion's exit means that for the eighth Wimbledon in a row, the singles draw will have a first-time winner.

