Emma Raducanu has opened up about her renewed and optimistic outlook heading into her long-awaited comeback at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Raducanu, who last competed on the tour in April, will be back in action at the WTA 250 event in Auckland, the main draw action for which commences on January 1.

The 21-year-old will hope for a more favorable run at this year's ASB Classic than her challenging 2023 campaign. Despite a promising start with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Linda Fruvirtova, the Brit's campaign was cut short during her second round clash against Viktoria Hruncakova due to an ankle injury which forced a mid-match retirement.

Speaking to the media at the ASB Classic, Emma Raducanu disclosed that she felt excited and "reborn" ahead of her comeback. While the Brit acknowledged the immense pressure she experienced following her remarkable triumph at the 2021 US Open, she shared that she now felt refreshed and ready to rejoin the tour.

"Yeah, I feel reborn in a way. I feel fresh, I feel ready, I feel happy, I feel excited. So overall, I'm feeling very positive and lighter. I think that for two years after the US Open, I felt maybe a bit more like weight on my shoulders, but now I feel completely fresh," she said.

The 21-year-old humorously also expressed gratitude for the simple joys of being able to shower, wash her own hair and move around freely after undergoing surgeries on her wrists and ankle earlier in 2023.

"It's nice not to have three casts on you, so you know, just moving around and showering, everything, you really appreciate just like being able to do your own hair, stuff like that. So yeah, I'm just happy to be back playing," she added (at 00:23)

"It's massively exciting to have Emma Raducanu coming back" - Tim Henman

Emma Raducanu

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman recently expressed excitement regarding Emma Raducanu's comeback. However, he also urged fans to temper their expectations due to her prolonged absence from the tour.

"Yeah, it's massively exciting to have Raducanu coming back. I think it's important that everybody around tennis who's a fan, who's excited to see Raducanu back on the court, manages their expectations," he said.

Henman emphasized that patience was key for the 21-year-old, as it was crucial for her to establish a solid foundation with the next decade ahead of her to achieve success on tour.

"I think patience is a really important word for Emma Raducanu herself, but also all the people that are excited to see her come back. She's 21 years of age. She's got the next 10 years in front of her. She just needs to build that foundation so that she can get out on tour and compete and show the undeniable talents that she has," he said.

Emma Raducanu will aim to make a triumphant return to the court at the ASB Classic, amid a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina and defending champion Coco Gauff.