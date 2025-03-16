Emma Raducanu boldly predicted to finish with more Slams than Alexander Zverev by ex-ATP pro

Former tennis player Tim Henman made a bold prediction about the Grand Slam careers of Emma Raducanu and Alexander Zverev. Henman has touted the Brit to finish with more Majors than the Germans.

Raducanu's only Major triumph so far came at the 2021 US Open, where she beat Leylah Fernandez in the final and did not drop a single set throughout the tournament. The 22-year-old became the only player, male or female, to win a Grand Slam as a qualifier. Alexander Zverev is yet to win a Major singles title but he does have an Olympic gold to his name.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, while playing a ‘winner stays’ game, he confidently chose Raducanu over the German. Previously, he also touted the 22-year-old to win more Grand Slams than Jack Draper.

From a career standpoint, Zverev has won a lot more tournaments than Emma Raducanu, who does not have any silverware apart from her triumph in Flushing Meadows four years back. Apart from the Olympic gold, the German has won multiple Masters 1000 titles as well as the ATP Finals twice in 2018 and 2021.

“You don’t fluke a Grand Slam” Jay Clarke on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raudcanu at the 2021 US Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu's compatriot Jay Clarke, defended the 22-year-old Brit in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, stating that her US Open triumph was not a fluke. He also touted her to win another Major in her career.

"You don't fluke a Grand Slam win. You don't fall there, like, you have to have such a good level, and you saw the names she beat in the tournament. Cut it to her, but she'll win another one I think, personally. She's still so young, I think she's what, 21, 22? Yeah, she's got eight years to play. And still, I wouldn't say she's in her prime yet. She's had a few things with her coaching team and stuff. I think when she sorts all that out, the success will come for sure," Clarke said.

Raducanu's start to 2025 has been less than ideal, as she has won just three out of six matches so far. Her most notable performance has been a third-round appearance at the Australian Open, where she was routed by Iga Swiatek. The Brit most recently competed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of Moyuka Uchijima.

