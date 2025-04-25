Emma Raducanu brutally mocked by fans after Madrid Open heartbreaking loss to Marta Kostyuk

Fans mocked Emma Raducanu after her second-round defeat to Marta Kostyuk at the Madrid Open. The loss came in her first clay-court tournament of the season, following a promising run in Miami that had sparked hopes of a revival.

Raducanu got the better of Suzan Lamens 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round in Madrid. She was up against Ukraine's Kostyuk on Friday, April 25, in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

The Brit began the match slowly and went behind after dropping the first set. She made a smooth comeback and managed to force a decider but eventually lost 4-6, 6-2, 2-6.

After her results were posted on X by several accounts, fans mocked the Brit brutally, with one even asking her to go back to her "full-time job" as an influencer.

"Raducanu can now go back to her full time job as a social media influencer. Part time player at best," one fan wrote.

"Emma's luck (not talent b/c she doesn't have any) ran out. Again, she needs luck of the draw to go deep in any tournament = lower ranked opponents, injured opponets, withdrawals, etc. Just wait - some excuses coming up or some long break," another fan wrote.

"Is Emma ever going to win an event ever again?" a third fan asked.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Emma Raducanu's loss in Madrid.

"Thought she was back?" one fan asked.

"Please tell us something new. But this was an achievement for her. She normally exits in first rounds," another fan wrote.

"Never mind. At least Emma has more time to ‘rest her body’. Where next will she find peace and reflection?" yet another fan mockingly asked.

Raducanu's 2025 season was going downhill with multiple early exits before she revived it in Miami with a strong run.

Emma Raducanu fails to replicate Miami run in Madrid Open after early loss

Emma Raducanu at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu began her 2025 season at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round. But after losing to Iga Swiatek in Melbourne, she suffered three more straight losses.

She managed her first win in a month in Dubai but lost in the second round. The early exits continued, with a first-round loss at Indian Wells. However, things turned around in Miami, where she reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal after Andy Murray’s former coach Mark Petchey joined her team temporarily.

After that strong run, Raducanu took a short "physical and mental" break before returning for the clay season. She made her clay-court debut in Madrid, won her first match, but couldn’t build on the momentum and fell to 24th seed Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

