Emma Raducanu recently celebrated Carlo Agostinelli’s birthday with a night out at one of London’s most glamorous private members’ club.

Emma Raducanu is currently out of competition, having recently undergone three surgeries on her wrists and ankle. The British tennis player has been spending her time with her friends and family as she recuperates from the procedures.

The 20-year-old was recently spotted enjoying her Friday night at Oswald’s – a private member’s club in Mayfair, London, frequently flocked by A-list celebrities and Royals. She was in the company of Carlo Agostinelli. As per reports, the pair was celebrating Agostinelli’s 23rd birthday, which fell on Thursday, July 13.

The youngsters were all smiles as they were captured arriving at the club, stylishly dressed in business casual.

Tatler @Tatlermagazine pic.twitter.com/QdkzSIY68Y #EmmaRaducanu and her rumoured boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli celebrated his 23rd birthday with a glamorous evening at Oswald’s – nailing It couple dressing in chic navy blazers trib.al/dXCNCeW

Agostinelli, a Stanford alumnus and a collegiate soccer player, is the son of London-based American private equity dollar billionaire Robert Agostinelli. His mother is Mathilde Favier - the head of public relations at Dior, the luxury brand whose global ambassador happens to be Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu has been spotted with Carlo Agostinelli on numerous occasions in the recent past. The two were recently in Mexico City as well as Paris together, attending various events hosted by Dior.

The former World No. 10 also recently shared highlights from her Greek vacation with the 23-year-old.

“Quick breather in Hellas – fire in the belly to go now,” the 2021 US Open champion wrote.

"I've taken a lot of inspiration from Emma Raducanu" – Current British No. 1 Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu at 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Emma Raducanu became an overnight sensation when she created history by lifting her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, having entered the tournament as an 18-year-old qualifier.

She witnessed a sharp rise in the rankings thereafter, and eventually earned a career-high ranking of World No. 10 in 2022. The Brit, however, was unable to handle the pressure of expectations, and failed to make the desired mark on tour. She was also plagued by injuries which forced her on the sidelines more often than not.

Due to her poor run of form in the recent months, the 20-year-old has now dropped outside the World’s top 100, giving way to World No. 73 Katie Boulter to replace her as the new British No. 1.

After assuming her new role, Boulter praised the one-time Grand Slam champion, and credited her for inspiring the British tennis players to aim for the stars.

“If we didn’t have Emma then I don’t think that these girls would be pushing through and I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from her,” Katie Boulter said in an interview with Tatler. “What she did was absolutely incredible and I don’t think it’ll ever be emulated again. It was quite the moment and she’s a very special girl.”

Emma Raducanu is currently in rehab. She has been updating fans about her recovery progress on social media but hasn’t set a return date yet.