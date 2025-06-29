Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner deliver bold fashion statement with strawberry glasses taking over Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner have all been pictured wearing strawberry-themed glasses at Wimbledon. The four tennis superstars have shown off their lighter side before the tournament proper gets underway next week.

Alcaraz and Raducanu, in particular, have caught the public's attention pre-Wimbledon. The pair has announced a mixed doubles partnership later in the year at the US Open, and have been seen practicing together at the All-England club. Despite Raducanu's insistence that they are "just friends", an inevitable media frenzy has begun speculating that they are romantically involved.

The Wimbledon X account's posting of five-time Major winner Alcaraz and former US Open champion Raducanu wearing the novelty specs will have done nothing to dampen the excitement. Both players look relaxed and happy as they prepare for the coming tournament.

The two popular stars were joined by 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who was also pictured wearing the glasses. Djokovic is attempting to equal Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles this year, and the Wimbledon X account captioned his image with:

"Looking fresh, @DjokerNole"

Not to be outdone, the World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, also wore the glasses. This time, the Jannik Sinner HQ X account shared the photos, with the simple caption:

"Jannik Sinner"

Jannik Sinner is Wimbledon's top seed this year, despite Carlos Alcaraz's astonishing run of form. The Spaniard defeated Sinner in an epic French Open final earlier this month, and then captured the HSBC Championships at Queen's. Alcaraz is the second seed, while 38-year-old Djokovic is seeded sixth.

The Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu story has lit up Wimbledon 2025

Evian's Pre-Wimbledon Event At Their Mountain Of Youth VIP Suite - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz's admission that they would play together in New York set the rumor mill in motion. Neither player will feel their public profile will suffer from the association, and they happily practiced together this week, as well as taking part in a promotional campaign for Evian.

In terms of their hopes for success in London, Alcaraz is far better placed and is the favorite to pick up the famous Wimbledon trophy. Raducanu has had a rollercoaster season, suffering from lapses in confidence and off-court issues. She briefly returned to form during the Sunshine Swing, but has failed to impress since.

At her pre-match press conference, she was asked directly about her relationship with Alcaraz, and answered:

"We're just good friends. What a way to wrap up!"

Carlos Alcaraz has drawn Italian Fabio Fognini in the first round at Wimbledon. Emma Raducanu will play former hitting partner Mingge Xu for a place in the second round.

