Emma Raducanu cuts relaxed figure despite finding out she might face 4x defending champ Iga Swiatek early at French Open

British tennis hope Emma Raducanu has hinted that she is quite relaxed ahead of her French Open campaign that gets underway next week. Raducanu could face the four-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round.

The Brit, ranked No. 43 in the world, is set to enter the French Open for the first time in three years. While she pulled out in 2023 due to injury, she chose not to play last year to focus on the grass season.

Raducanu shared that she has reached Paris through a post on her Instagram stories. Posting a view of the Tuileries Garden, where she was presumably relaxing before tennis action gets underway, Raducanu simply captioned the picture:

"Aaaah."

Instagram | @emmaraducanu

This year, Raducanu has participated in almost all the major tune-ups ahead of the French Open - while she reached the fourth round in Rome, she was beaten in round two in Madrid. Her last tournament was the Strasbourg International, where she was ousted by American Danielle Collins in a closely-fought encounter in the round of 16.

After her defeat at Strasbourg, Raducanu admitted that she has started developing an affinity for the clay.

“I think, to kind of bring that level here, I'm really proud. But I think as I spend more time on clay I'm starting to like it a little bit more and more. And yeah, I'm kind of building my relationship with the surface," she said.

The former World No. 10 had reached the second round of the French Open in 2022 in her only participation at the event so far.

Emma Raducanu has shared an injury update ahead of the French Open

Emma Raducanu at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Eight - Source: Getty

After she was ousted in Strasbourg, Emma Raducanu revealed that she was hindered by a back injury throughout the tournament.

“Well, I felt it after the first round. And then yesterday, I just tried to manage it, got treatment. But, I mean, it was pretty stiff and sore. I've had bad back problems before the start of the year, I was out for like a few months because of it. Yeah, it's annoying, it's frustrating. I get these spasms and they are quite intense and can last quite a long time. I'll just try and make it better,” she said at the post-match press conference.

Emma Raducanu was plagued by injuries throughout 2022 and 2023. In 2022, she had broken into the top 10 after winning the 2021 US Open.

However, she has rebounded from falling out of the top 300 at the beginning of 2023 to claw her way back into the top 50.

