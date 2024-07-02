Emma Raducanu on dealing with criticism: "When they're not talking about you, that's when you need to worry"

Emma Raducanu has opened up on her approach to dealing with criticism as an athlete carrying high expectations. According to the 2021 US Open champion, athletes and managers in the wide world of sports should be concerned when there is no talk surrounding them, not when they are being discussed actively by fans and media alike.

Raducanu kickstarted her 2024 Wimbledon Championships campaign with a 7-6(0), 6-3 win over lucky loser Renata Zarazua on Monday, July 1. The latter had replaced Ekaterina Alexandrova in the main draw following the Russian's late withdrawal from the grasscourt Major.

While Raducanu was tested quite fiercely by Zarazua in the first set, she stayed resilient and clinched it after dominating the tiebreak. The Brit then went on to make short work of the Mexican in the second set.

After the conclusion of the post-match, on-court formalities, Raducanu attended a press conference, during which she was asked about her thoughts on the criticism that frequently comes the way of athletes and managers operating at the elite level. The journalist who asked her the question referenced Gareth Southgate, the under-fire manager of the England football team, who has faced flak for England's lackluster performances at the ongoing Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Germany.

According to Raducanu, the criticism and the scrutiny is part and parcel of the lives of sporting personalities, which are inevitable, especially when current performances fail to match the levels of past successes. The Brit went on to suggest that athletes and managers should take the criticism in their stride, and "worry" only when there are no discussions about them.

"I think it (criticism that athletes and managers get when they are not performing well) just comes down to success. I think when they're not talking about you, that's when you need to start to worry," Raducanu said.

The former World No. 10 herself was the subject of fierce criticism last year, particularly for frequently changing her coaching setup. Many fans were also of the opinion that Raducanu's 2021 US Open title triumph was a fluke, and that she would never go on to reach those levels again after undergoing multiple surgeries in 2023.

Billie Jean King backed Emma Raducanu last year amid incessant criticism towards the Brit

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

As pressure from both the media and fans mounted on Emma Raducanu last year after a drastic drop in her WTA Tour ranking, the legendary Billie Jean King came to the Brit's defense. During an interview with Sky Sports, King advised Raducanu to ignore the haters and focus on herself.

"I just know it's gotten tough for her, I just hope that she'll be alright because it's tough. If you want to be a professional athlete, it's tough. And you've got to learn not to listen to criticism, you got to learn all these things and that's why I say don't take anything personally because once you learn that, you're okay," King told Sky Sports.

Raducanu's next SW19 outing is slated to be against Belgian Elise Mertens in the second round. If the Brit wins, she will go on to face either Arantxa Rus or No. 9 seed Maria Sakkari.

