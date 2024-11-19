"Emma Raducanu is the most delusional player";"Sounds like an inflated ego" - Fans baffled by Brit's 'arrogant' claim of being a 'dangerous player'

Emma Raducanu recently reflected on her 2024 season, taking pride in climbing to World No. 58 after starting the year just outside the top 300, despite battling recurring injury issues. The Brit also made a bold claim about being a "dangerous player," which sparked strong reactions from tennis fans.

Competing at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Raducanu has been invaluable in securing Great Britain's spot in the semifinals of the prestigious event. The 22-year-old earned crucial victories, beating Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-4, 6-4, and claiming a 6-0, 7-5 win over Rebecca Marino to help knock out the defending champions Canada.

Speaking to the WTA amid her campaign in Malaga, Emma Raducanu took pride in her "pretty unheard of" feat of being ranked in the top 60 despite playing limited tournaments. Calling herself a "dangerous player," the Brit also confidently asserted that no player wanted to be drawn against her at tournaments.

Trending

"My assessment is, I think sometimes I need reminding. I'm top 60 in the world and I have played less than 15 events, which is pretty unheard of, in a way. I have to pat myself on the back for that," Emma Raducanu said.

"I know I'm a dangerous player. I know no one wants to pull my name in the draw. I take pride in that, and I'm looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year," she added.

Tennis fans didn't take kindly to Raducanu's "delusional" remarks, with many emphasizing that making such claims about herself made the 22-year-old come across as "arrogant" and "unlikable."

"She is the most delusional player I’ve ever seen . She doesn’t back up her words . I hope she keeps quiet and proves it on the court instead of just talking," one fan posted.

"I'm certainly no hater, you can't deny that she belongs in the top 100, but she has gotten a wildcard into like half of these events. And this kind of bragging has always made her so much more unlikable, there is just no humility. This is something that you maybe say in your head but say it out loud and it just sounds like an inflated ego," another fan chimed in.

"This is something that’s probably good for an athlete to tell themselves in their head but why say it out loud in an interview? There’s almost no situation where praising yourself in public doesn’t come across as arrogant," said another.

Some fans contended that the likes of Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova, who were in similar positions to Raducanu, were far more intimidating to opponents.

Others, meanwhile, pointed out that both Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina had played a similar number of tournaments as the Brit and were ranked inside the top 10.

"Muchova has played in only 7 tournaments and is in the top 25. This is the player everyone fears, not Emma Raducanu," one fan commented.

"That and she's literally one spot ahead of Osaka- and every seed for the Australian Open would prefer to see Raducanu floating in their R1/R2 draw than Osaka," a fan argued.

"Elena rybakina is top 6 playing less than 15 events she’s not special," said another.

"Swiatek and Rybakina played less than 15 tournaments and are #2 and #6…" another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans continued to mock Emma Raducanu's claim of being a feared opponent, with one fan hilariously reimagining how Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Swiatek and Rybakina would react to the Brit's remarks.

"I know I'm a dangerous player. I know no one wants to pull my name in the draw". Iga, Aryna, Elena, Coco:" a fan joked.

Expand Tweet

""I know no one wants to pull my name in the draw" actually peak delusion mannn," another fan joked.

Expand Tweet

Emma Raducanu: "I'm really pleased with how I fought and how I'm faring up against these top girls"

Emma Raducanu (Source: Getty)

During the same interview, Emma Raducanu disclosed that she was content with her performances against tough opponents at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals and that she felt confident about her current form.

"I'm playing some really tough opponents and not to be underestimated by their rankings on these surfaces, because both are very dangerous. I'm really pleased with how I fought and how I'm faring up against these top girls. I feel like I'm in a pretty good spot with my tennis right now," Emma Raducanu said.

Great Britain will square off against Slovakia in the semifinals in Malaga, with Raducanu taking on Viktoria Hruncakova. Meanwhile, Katie Boulter will face Rebecca Sramkova in the second singles match.

If Emma Raducanu and Boulter continue their exceptional run and lead Great Britain to the final at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, they will square off against the formidable Italian team, featuring the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti, and Sara Errani.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback