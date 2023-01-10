Emma Raducanu has hinted that she could pay a visit to China after the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old's mother Renee Zhai is Chinese and hails from Shenyang. Raducanu has relatives in China and is fluent in Mandarin.

While speaking to CGTN Sports Scene, the Brit was asked if she would consider paying a visit to China after the COVID restrictions in the country were lifted. She replied by saying that she would love to visit her family in the country and hinted at doing so while returning from the Australian Open.

"Yea I mean it was amazing news when i saw that the quarantine restrictions were being lifted. So, I really hope to come, we'll see after Melbourne on the way back maybe. But that would be amazing, I'd definitely go back to Shenyang and see my relatives, see my family," Raducanu said.

"I haven't been back since before the pandemic because it was extremely difficult and I've missed it a lot. So, I am very much looking forward to that chance," she added.

"It's difficult to take" - Emma Raducanu on her injury in Auckland

Emma Raducanu in action at the ASB Classic in Auckland

Emma Raducanu started the 2023 season by winning her opening match against Linda Fruhvirtova at the ASB Classic in Auckland. However, she was forced to retire from her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova after rolling her ankle.

Speaking after her defeat, she said it was "difficult to take" as she had been working hard in the last few months only to be troubled by a freak injury.

“It’s difficult to take. I’ve put a lot of physical work in the last few months and I’ve been feeling good and optimistic. So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle is pretty disappointing, in the first week as well," Emma Raducanu said.

"I thought I was playing some pretty decent tennis. The courts are incredibly slick, like very slippery, so to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happened to someone. It’s out of my control and after a very long day of waiting around," she added.

Raducanu's injury puts her Australian Open participation doubtful with the Grand Slam only a few days away. The 20-year-old, however, stated that she is taking things one day at a time and not expecting too much.

"We'll see hopefully by Monday or whenever the tournament starts. We're just taking it a day at a time and not trying to expect too much at this point," she said.

The Brit suffered a second-round defeat at last year's Australian Open and will aim to fare better in 2023 if she competes.

