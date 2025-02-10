"Emma Raducanu should explore being a full-time influencer", "No idea how she won a Slam" - Fans ridicule Brit after crushing Qatar Open 1R exit

Emma Raducanu's woes are mounting as she crashed out of the ongoing 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open after suffering a first-round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova. This marked her third successive WTA Tour-level event where she failed to reach the second round, and her fourth consecutive defeat. Several tennis fans once again lambasted the former WTA No. 10.

Raducanu became an overnight global tennis sensation following her stunning title triumph at the 2021 US Open. However, since then, a combination of injuries and performance struggles has adversely affected her ability to produce her best tennis consistently. This was evident yet again at the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open, where she was not good enough to outplay Alexandrova, with the Russian winning the encounter 6-3, 7-5.

Trending

Tennis fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) criticized the Brit in light of her poor performance after the 2025 Australian Open. She had impressed at the Major up until her third-round humbling by Iga Swiatek and defeated Alexandrova in straight sets in the first round in Melbourne. One said:

"Perhaps Raducanu should explore being an influencer full time."

Expand Tweet

"Honestly I have no idea how she won a slam, her entire game is solid, she is a top 50 player at best period," another wrote.

"Emma Raducanu. Thats THREE Round 1 losses in a row. Keep applying for those wildcards girl. You need them," a third fan said.

One fan had a humorous way to refer to the first-round exits from the Abu Dhabi Open and Qatar TotalEnergies Open in quick succession.

"Looks like Emma is not thriving in the Middle East," they wrote.

Here are more reactions from fans to Emma Raducanu's first-round loss in Qatar:

"Since US Open 2021, 43 WTA tournaments played for a total of 43 matches won. "Round2Canu" Ultimate Achievement unlocked," a fan said.

"Tight battle? Alexandrova had Raducanu right where she wanted her. 2 undeserved wild cards and 2 first round defeats without a single set point. No coach, no direction, no tactics, no hope. The game is up," yet another wrote.

"She needs a coach ASAP. Spiralling," one said.

Concerningly for Raducanu, her post-Australian Open struggles have coincided with the departure of Nick Cavaday from her camp.

Nick Cavaday fifth coach to part ways with Emma Raducanu since her surprise US Open 2021 title triumph

Nick Cavaday (left) and Emma Raducanu (right) at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Not long after her third-round exit from the 2025 Australian Open, Emma Raducanu announced that Nick Cavaday would be stepping drown as her coach. He had guided her to a top-60 finish in the WTA Tour rankings in 2024 following an injury-ravaged 2023 for the Brit.

Raducanu said she is no hurry to hire a replacement. She said (via BBC):

"I'd like to thank Nick for a great partnership over the last year and a bit, especially post-surgeries. I wish him all the best in his next chapter and no doubt we'll stay in touch."

If things continue for Raducanu as they have been since her split from Cavaday, she is set to find herself outside the WTA top 60 again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback