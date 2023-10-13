Emma Raducanu expresses urge to make a tennis comeback, admits she missed the sport amid long injury hiatus

Emma Raducanu has made her desire to return to tennis public, while also admitting that she missed the sport during her long injury hiatus.

Raducanu had to forego taking part in the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and other important tournaments this year as she took the time to address persistent wrist issues that had been troubling her since last season.

The 2021 US Open champion went through what she described as minor surgery to remove bone spurs on her wrists, which had likely been causing her pain for the past ten months.

She also underwent a minor ankle procedure to resolve the recurring issues that have plagued her since her extraordinary Grand Slam title triumph at Flushing Meadows.

Emma Raducanu has since recovered and returned to the practice courts. The Brit recently declared her wish to return to tennis and admitted that she missed the sport. She posted a slew of photographs of herself competing in tournaments with the caption:

"Got the bug to go, miss this."

Emma Raducanu thinks the WTA Tour is "completely brutal"

Emma Raducanu pictured at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

Emma Raducanu spoke with The Sunday Times about her injury, stating that the pain in her wrists worsened during last year's Wimbledon. The pain extended beyond her physical health, impacting her mental well-being as well.

"The pain [in the wrists] escalated last summer after Wimbledon. I started with a new coach and I was really motivated to get going. We were over-training, a lot of repetition, and I carried on even through pain because I didn’t want to be perceived as weak," Raducanu said.

"I was struggling with the physical pain but the mental side of it was really difficult for me too. I always want to put forward the best version of myself, or strive for that, but I knew I couldn’t," she added.

The World No. 282 also said that the emotions were too much at times and that she had to put up a strong face to keep going. She also believes that the WTA tour is brutal when it comes to making mistakes.

"I was under so much pressure to perform, people had no idea what was going on and I had to have this façade, to keep everything inside. It has been really hard. And then to be scrutinised for it when they don’t know what is going on," Emma Raducanu said.

"I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone and everyone has something to say about it. The tour is completely brutal," she said.