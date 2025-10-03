Emma Raducanu gives her reaction to Taylor Swift's new 'The Life of a Showgirl' album amid heavy criticism

Emma Raducanu recently shared a supportive reaction to Taylor Swift's newest album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot;. The American singer's latest album has taken the internet by storm despite receiving poor ratings on various platforms.Swift released the playlist of her new album on Spotify on Friday, October 3. The album broke several records and became the most-watched hit on a single day on the streaming platform. However, Swifties are split, with some calling it one of the singer's worst albums and some hailing her performance.Emma Raducanu, who was recently knocked out in the Round of 32 of the 2025 China Open by American star Jessica Pegula, dropped her reaction to Taylor Swift's new release. She shared a mirror selfie on Instagram stories, wearing an all-back outfit, and captioned it, writing:&quot;Life of a showgirl is providinggg 🧃🐸🗽🪽🦚&quot;Emma Raducanu's story reacting to Taylor Swift's latest album on October 3, 2025 - Source: via @emmaraducanu on InstagramEmma Raducanu has expressed her love for music on several occasions and also revealed her singing skills last month.Emma Raducanu stuns fans with her singing skillsThe former World No. 10 recently sang her heart out after her exit at the 2025 US Open. A video of Raducanu singing 'We Are Young' by Fun featuring Janelle Monae recently surfaced on social media.Earlier at Wimbledon, the former US Open champion advised fans to listen to Olivia Rodrigo's songs. The 22-year-old American singer and songwriter was present in the Royal Box at The All England Club. Raducanu, before her third-round clash against Aryna Sabalenka, revealed she spotted Olivia Rodrigo in the Royal Box and asked her fans to tune in to her heartbreak songs.&quot;She's got some great heartbreak songs, if you're going through it, she's the one. I wouldn't know though, of course not,&quot; Raducanu said via BBCSport.Meanwhile, on the court, Emma Raducanu has had mixed results in 2025. Jessica Pegula beat her in the third round in Beijing despite the Brit winning the opening set and having three match points in the second set. Last month, she also suffered a second-round exit at the Korea Open after a defeat against the former World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova.Raducanu's best performance of the season so far came at the Washington Open in July. She famously defeated seventh-seed Marta Kostyuk and the four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka to reach the semifinals, where she lost to Anna Kalinskaya.