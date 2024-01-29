Emma Raducanu joins host of stars congratulating Jannik Sinner on maiden Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu joined a galaxy of stars to congratulate Jannik Sinner on his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Italian scripted history on Sunday night, backing up his emphatic win against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals a couple of days earlier.

He clawed back from a two-set deficit against Daniil Medvedev of Russia to turn the final on its head winning the next three sets to notch his Grand Slam title with a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 scoreline.

"Your 2024 Australian Open Champion," ATP Tour wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

His sensational comeback also meant that he became the first Italian man to lift a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta in 1976. He also became the youngest man since Novak Djokovic to lift the title in Melbourne since 2008.

2021 US Open winner and fellow youngster Emma Raducanu joined a host of stars online to congratulate Sinner on his remarkable feat.

Raducanu shared the image of his winning moment via her Instagram account, tagging him alongside the nicely done and handclapping emojis.

Emma Raducanu congratulates Jannik Sinner on his first Grand Slam title via her Instagram account

Emma Raducanu, like Sinner, shocked the tennis fraternity when she won her first Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open.

18 years old at the time, Raducanu capped off the most remarkable run ever at a Grand Slam by beating Stefanie Vögele, Zhang Shuai, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Shelby Rogers, Belinda Bencic and Maria Sakkari on her way to the final.

In the summit clash, she trumped 19-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in front of a jam-packed Arthur Ashe Stadium on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Jannik Sinner pays emotional tribute to parents after AO win

Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the 2024 Australian Open title - Getty Images

Speaking to the crowd during the post-match presentation ceremony, Jannik Sinner paid a heartfelt tribute to his parents, conceding that he wishes everybody had parents like his.

"I wish everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to," Sinner said.

"They never put pressure on me and I wish this freedom is possible for as many young kids as possible," Sinner said.

He expanded on those statements while speaking to reporters later, and also made special mention of his brother Marc.

"They are the perfect parents, and also my brother, he brings me honesty throughout the whole career I'm going through," Sinner concluded.