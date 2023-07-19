Emma Raducanu joins star-studded list for the Macua Tennis Masters exhibition event

Former British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has been roped in to participate in the MGM Macau Tennis Masters, a two-day indoor hard court mixed exhibition tournament scheduled to be held in December.

Luiz Carvalho, a senior vice-president at sports group IMG, one of the co-organizers of the star-studded event, stated that Raducanu's presence will 'add more firepower' to the tournament.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Carvahlo alluded to Radacanu's Chinese connection, adding that it would help bolster her connection with the local community. He went on to highlight the presence of Chinese men’s singles star Wu Yibing in the players’ entry list, saying this would help generate greater interest among the attendees.

“There will be an even greater connection to the local community,” Luiz Carvalho said. “Emma Raducanu’s Chinese roots and her remarkable rise to stardom by winning the US Open have made her a global sensation while Wu Yibing’s historic feat as the first Chinese national to win an ATP tournament has significantly elevated his standing in world tennis.”

Besides Raducanu and Yibing, a host of other top names have also confirmed their participation in the inaugural edition of the Macau Tennis Masters — set to be hosted at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

Olympic champion and former top-10 women’s singles player Belinda Bencic will be among the top talents participating in the competition. She will be joined by the leading American men’s duo of Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.

Emma Raducanu likely to take on Belinda Bencic in marquee encounter at Macau Tennis Masters

Emma Raducanu will be joined by a host of top names in Macau.

Debuting a big tennis tournament in the city, the Macau Tennis Masters has generated a lot of buzz among local fans. They will get to witness Grand Slam winners like Emma Raducanu, Olympic champion and the top men’s players competing in multiple disciplines for the very first time.

As per the current fixture, the mega exhibition tournament will feature two men's singles matches and one mixed-doubles match on December 2. This will be followed by a women’s singles match — likely to feature Emma Raducanu and Belinda Bencic — and two other men’s singles matches on December 3 (Sunday).

Tickets for the Macau Tennis Masters will go live for purchase on the official MGM website from August 1, 2023.