"Emma Raducanu didn't make it easy for me, I know she can play much better": Ons Jabeur hails the Brit after beating her in Abu Dhabi

Ons Jabeur hailed former US Open champion Emma Raducanu after defeating her in straight sets in Abu Dhabi Open on Wednesday (February 7).

Continuing her comeback from an injury layoff, Raducanu featured at the Australian Open last month, where she lost to second seed Elina Svitolina in three sets in the second round.

The 21-year-old returned to winning ways in Abu Dhabi, beating Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. However, Raducanu fell by the same scoreline to Jabeur in the next round. After a tight first set - where the Briton won four games - her challenge disintegrated in the second.

Jabeur dropped just one game in the second set as she sealed victory in an hour and 18 minutes to reach her first quarterfinal of the season. The Tunisian, in her on-court interview, though, had kind words for Raducanu.

She said that the Briton can play a lot better and that she didn't make it an easy outing for her, elaborating:

"She didn't make it easy for me. Emma is such an amazing player. I wish her all the best.

"I know she can play much better. I'm a big fan of her. I'm looking forward to seeing her win more matches. Not against me, but other players."

Expand Tweet

Jabeur next takes on Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia while Raducanu drops to 3-3 on the season.

"My coach should be happy" - Ons Jabeur after beating Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu

Ons Jabeur was pleased with her level of play against Emma Raducanu in the marquee second-round clash in Abu Dhabi.

The Tunisian said that she felt her game was improving and that her coach should be pleased with her performance against a Grand Slam winner like Raducanu. Jabeur said after beating the Briton (as per the WTA website):

"My coach should be happy because I followed the tactics really well. I’m glad that I could see my tennis improving and getting there, so, hopefully, I’ll continue playing like this, and play even better."

Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, also offered her thoughts about her upcoming meeting with Haddad Maia, whom she leads 2-1 in head-to-head:

"(Haddad Maia is) an unbelievable player, I know she’s enjoying playing here so much. It’s going to be a tough match, but I will try my best, and, hopefully, I’m going to be ready for this one."

Having suffered a surprise second-round loss at the Australian Open, Ons Jabeur improved to 3-1 in 2024 following her win over Raducanu.