Former British No. 1 Emma Raducanu met the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Irish actor Andrew Scott at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Raducanu is currently sidelined due to her injuries, for which she underwent three major surgeries this year. The former US Open winner last played at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and has been out of action since then. Due to her wrist and ankle injuries and subsequent surgeries, the Brit withdrew from Roland Garros as well as the Wimbledon Championships.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was at the stands of Wimbledon on the second day to honor Roger Federer and celebrate his stunning success. The Swiss maestro was welcomed by thunderous applause, cheers, and a minute-long standing ovation from the crowd, including the Princess herself, as he took a seat next to Kate in the Royal Box of the Centre Court.

Emma Raducanu was spotted having a chat with the Princess of Wales and later attended the GQ x evian private lunch at Wimbledon.

At the private lunch, Emma Raducanu met Andrew Scott, an Irish actor who is famous for portraying the roles of Jim Moriarty in the Sherlock Holmes series and "The Priest" in the series Fleabag. The former World No. 10 was also joined by Adam Baidawi, the deputy global editorial director of GQ.

Raducanu is currently recovering from her injuries and has been providing regular updates about her rehab to her fans and well-wishers through social media.

"You don’t want to be that one-hit wonder" - John McEnroe hopes Emma Raducanu makes a comeback soon

Since winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu has suffered a drastic fall in her form and, subsequently, her rankings. Moreover, constant injuries haven't helped her cause either.

The former British No. 1 is currently ranked No. 132 in the world and has been out of action since April. Ahead of Wimbledon, retired tennis professional John McEnroe credited her for winning a Major but hoped for her to make a comeback soon to avoid being a "one-hit wonder."

"Look, she’s won a Major, which 99 per cent of players or more can’t say, but you don’t want to be that one-hit wonder either. So this is going to be a long road back in a way because she has to start over in a way,” John McEnroe said.

At the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu made her way through the qualifiers and beat the likes of Shelby Rogers, Maria Sakkari, and Leylah Fernandez to clinch the title.

