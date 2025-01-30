Emma Raducanu Next Tournament: All you need to know about Brit's schedule after Singapore Open heartbreak

Emma Raducanu has accepted a wildcard entry into the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open qualifiers and is all set to take part in her maiden qualifying event since the 2021 US Open. This prestigious WTA 500 tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates from February 3-8, 2025.

The Brit faced a heartbreaking loss at the ongoing Singapore Open after a close match against World No. 101, Cristina Bucsa. The Spaniard defeated Raducanu in the first round of the tournament in 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

This was Raducanu's first match without her coach Nick Cavaday, as the duo parted ways owing to the latter's health issues after a 14-month-long partnership. After this news was publicized, the World No. 56 faced a lot of criticism for changing coaches frequently. As a result of this, she went to the tournament with only her fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.

Previously, she had broken ties with her coach Andrew Richardson too after they won the 2021 US Open title together.

However, her 2025 campaign hasn't gotten off to the best of starts. Even after a positive commencement of her 2025 Australian Open journey, it didn't last long. In the first round, she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova. She also surfed past Amanda Anisimova in 6-3, 7-5, but failed to advance to the fourth round after falling short against Iga Swiatek.

The Pole came out on top 6-1, 6-0, handing the Brit a heavy defeat.

"One of my goals for this year is to just be consistent, ride with it. Today is going to be a really good test, but also I’m going to look back and be like I learned a lot from it and got a lot of feedback on what I need to do better," Emma Raducanu said during her post-match press conference.

Raducanu left Melbourne hopeful of making progress and a better comeback at this stage, next year.

Emma Raducanu hopes for a successful journey at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Emma Raducanu looks for a comeback at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open- Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu is set to play in the qualifiers of the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Open. This will be her second time taking part in this tournament.

She did reach the final of the 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which was an annual ATP and WTA exhibition event held in Abu Dhabi. After dominating the first set 7-5 against Ons Jabeur in the final, she lost the second set 6-3. She eventually lost the match in the deciding super tie-break 10-8.

Last year at the Abu Dhabi Open, Raducanu won in straight sets against Marie Bouzkova in the first round. However, she fell short in her second round clash against Jabeur.

Raducanu will have her sights set on a much improved showing in the United Arab Emirates this year, and it will be interesting to see how far she goes in the tournament.

