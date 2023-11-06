"Emma Raducanu with one limb will win every single point" - Podcaster's claims that he can win 3 points against Brit leaves fans seething

A British content creator recently claimed that he could win three points off Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open in historic fashion. His assertions, however, were interpreted as severely arrogant by the tennis universe.

Appearing on a podcast called "The Club", a famous football show, a content creator who goes by the moniker 'Buvey' had a bold take. When asked by the host to estimate just how many points he could win against Raducanu in a best-of-three affair, Buvey claimed that he could win three points on his own serve.

Moreover, the Brit was convinced that Emma Raducanu would wilt under pressure while facing him and miss her mark with her groundstrokes. He said:

"I get my first serve in, have you seen me serve? I get the serve in at 50mph, underarm serve for god's sake. She has to respond, she might under pressure because of the big name she is, she hits the net. Why can't there be an unforced error from her side because of pressure?"

Buvey was subsequently taken apart by Raducanu's horde of fans on X (formerly Twitter). One fan asserted that the 20-year-old Brit wouldn't lose a single point against the content creator even with just one limb.

"Emma with 1 limb would still win every single point against that guy," they wrote.

Another fan poked fun at Buvey for overselling his tennis skills, writing:

"Sorry he hasn’t said he gets his serve in at 50mph as if that’s going to help his case here."

Emma Raducanu will be looking to make up for her time away from tennis in 2024

Emma Raducanu looks on at the 2023 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu was forced to sit out of the 2023 WTA tour season in April following a run-in with chronic wrist and ankle injuries. She has since undergone three surgeries and is finally in good shape, going by a few Instagram reels of her heavy workouts to regain her strength.

The former US Open champion is also scheduled to trade hits at the Macau Tennis Masters exhibition event in December. She will hope to get a good rhythm for next year's top-tier events, and match practice will go a long way in ensuring she gets there.

Having said that, Emma Raducanu has had disappointing returns since her breakout Major title victory. The young Brit dropped 27 of her 51 matches since going all the way at Flushing Meadows, before taking a sabbatical from the sport earlier this year.

Regardless, she is admittedly looking forward to climbing up the ranks once again in 2024.

"Next season I'll be back. This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," she said to BBC in September