Emma Raducanu playfully dubs Paula Badosa her "secret admirer" as Spaniard shows her support after she leads Great Britain to BJK Cup Finals QF

Emma Raducanu and Paula Badosa's budding friendship continues to strengthen as they share another sweet moment online. The duo recently celebrated each other's birthdays as well with heartfelt wishes.

Emma Raducanu and Paula Badosa’s growing camaraderie has been highlighted by their playful nicknames for each other—Raducanu calls Badosa 'Paulita' while the Spaniard affectionately refers to her as 'Emmita.'

The bond between the two has been on full display recently, particularly as they celebrated each other’s birthdays within days of one another. Raducanu celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday, November 13, with warm wishes pouring in, including one from Badosa.

Taking to Instagram, Badosa posted a heartfelt message for her beloved "Emmita." Just days later, on November 15, Raducanu wished Badosa on her 27th birthday.

On Saturday, the Brit shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting her time in Malaga, where Great Britain triumphed over Germany in the Billie Jean King Cup tie. She captioned her post, referencing her team’s successful progress in the tournament:

"There’s more milk in the fridge —>>> quarters"

Badosa, who was also competing in Malaga for Spain, commented:

"Yes girl🔥❤️"

Raducanu cheekily responded:

"secret admirer 😉."

Paula Badosa's comment on Emma Raducanu's post (Image: Instagram @emmaraducanu)

Unfortunately for Badosa, her birthday coincided with a tough day on the court, as Spain faced elimination in their knockout tie against Poland. She lost her singles match to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, with Magda Linette earlier defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo to clinch the tie for Poland.

Beyond the Instagram stories, however, Raducanu made her bond with Badosa even more special with a heartfelt gesture.

Paula Badosa shares the thoughtful birthday gift she received from Emma Raducanu on turning 27

Emma Raducanu at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Image: Getty)

Paula Badosa's 27th birthday saw her receiving heartfelt wishes from several personalities in the tennis world. Her close friends Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka were quick to wish her, while boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas made her day special by sending her bouquets and calling her his "favorite girl."

Emma Raducanu also made her friend's day special by giving her a handwritten note and some gifts, which Badosa revealed on her Instagram Story.

Paula Badosa's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @paulabadosa)

As Badosa prepares for holidays, Raducanu is set to represent Great Britain in the quarterfinal of the Billie Jean King Cup. They will take on defending champions Canada, featuring Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski, and Marina Stakusic on Sunday, November 17.

