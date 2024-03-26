Emma Raducanu reacts to Andy Murray being sidelined for "extended period" due to ankle injury sustained during Miami Open 3R loss

Emma Raducanu reacted to Andy Murray's injury update, which the Brit sustained during his third-round encounter against Tomas Machac.

The match versus Machac was tied at 5-5 in the third set when Murray twisted his left ankle. The Brit continued to show exemplary effort as he strived to keep the match alive. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion faltered in the tiebreak as he lost the match 7-5, 5-7, 6-7(5).

Murray later revealed on his Instagram that he had a rupture of his anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and a near-thickness rupture of his calcaneofibular ligament (CFL). The former World No. 1 mentioned that he is determined to come back stronger despite this injury setback.

"Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL. I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right," Andy Murray wrote in an Instagram post.

Emma Raducanu took to Instagram to react to fellow Briton's injury.

" 🙏🙏" Raducanu wrote as she reshared Murray's Instagram post.

Andy Murray bowed out of Miami Open with a rousing applause

Andy Murray went down fighting in the third round at the 2024 Miami Open against 23-year-old Tomas Machac. Murray and the Czech went toe to toe on the first set until Murray broke Machac's serve in the 11th game and took the first set. Machac took the second set to tie the match at one set apiece.

During the third set, the Brit fought back pushing past the injury scare. But, the youngster eked out a victory in the tiebreaker to end Murray's run at the Miami Open.

The spectators gave the Brit a thunderous send-off as he exited the stadium after what could be his final match in Miami. Earlier, Murray had confessed to the Daily Mirror that Miami was a special place for him, having won two titles here.

"Miami has been a special place for me during my career. It's been my tennis home, really. I've done so much of my work and training and preparation here. I love the city," Murray told Daily Mirror.

Murray was seen spending some time signing autographs for the fans after his loss.

