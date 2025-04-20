Emma Raducanu reacts to Paula Badosa's delightful snaps from Madrid Open ahead of injury comeback

Paula Badosa has captured Emma Raducanu's attention with her joyful pictures from the Madrid Open. Raducanu put their endearing friendship on display as she reacted to the Spaniard's photos.

Badosa most recently competed at the Miami Open, where she was forced to retire before her fourth-round match due to her back injury resurfacing. After missing the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix to recover, the 27-year-old is gearing up to make her return at the Madrid Open.

Having arrived at the Manzanares Park Tennis Center ahead of the WTA 1000 event, Badosa recently shared some delightful pictures from her practice sessions as she prepares for her upcoming campaign.

Paula Badosa's post caught the eye of Emma Raducanu, who adorably reacted with a heart-eyes emoji.

"😍," Raducanu commented.

Raducanu's comment on Paula Badosa's Instagram post

Badosa and Raducanu have developed a close friendship on tour, often displaying their bond by gushing over one another on social media. The Brit also sent Badosa a sweet handwritten note and thoughtful gifts on her 27th birthday last year.

When it comes to their on-court dynamic, Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu have locked horns in two tour-level encounters, with their head-to-head record standing level at 1-1. Their latest meeting took place in the 2024 Citi Open quarterfinals, where the Spaniard claimed a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

"It's nice that we can share our own experiences" - Paula Badosa opens up on her close friendship with Emma Raducanu

Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Before their meeting at the 2024 Citi Open, Paula Badosa opened up about her close friendship with Emma Raducanu. The Spaniard disclosed that they bonded over the shared weight of expectations and "crazy" social media discourse they have faced over the course of their careers.

"We went for lunch, for breakfast. We spoke a lot about how tough it is to deal with all these expectations - especially in her case. I had a little bit of the same in my career. Especially when you feel that anything you do, it's going to be crazy on social media. In her case, it's like that," Badosa said.

Nevertheless, Badosa commended the Brit for learning how to deal with the pressure in a measured way. The Spaniard also expressed delight at being able to relate to Raducanu over their shared experiences.

"I think she's dealing with it pretty well now. She's found a balance. It's never going to be easy in her case because, as I say, anything she does, it's going to get crazy. But it's part of it. I think she has to find the beautiful part of it. That's what I'm trying to find also. It's nice that we can share our own experiences," she added.

Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu will reunite when the Brit joins Badosa at the Madrid Open. Both players are set to take part in the WTA 1000 event, which kicks off on April 21.

